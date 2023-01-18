ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors

UPDATE: A new announcement from the Sheriff's Office states that the situation has ended and residents may now go back to their normal routines.   Original Story: BREAKING NEWS: ELLISON RIDGE, (Hinton News) - According to an announcement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek area are asked to remain indoors with windows and doors locked. If anyone sees a strange person or activity, call 911 immediately. No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing situation, and Hinton News will provide updates as they become available. The post Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Deputies say man high on drugs crashes into Kanawha County home

HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested with 1lb fentanyl, 12lbs marijuana

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say they found large amounts of fentanyl and marijuana in his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop after seeing a car with an expired inspection sticker traveling on US 119 in the Danville area. The complaint says […]
DANVILLE, WV
WVNS

One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police arrest Charleston man after multiple vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston last week, according to police. Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny following the incident in the Rollings Hills neighborhood last Friday. Police are actively looking...
CHARLESTON, WV

