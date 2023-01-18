Read full article on original website
Related
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course
'Incomprehensible': White House condemns Florida ban on African American studies course.
States with the Most Anti-Government Groups
Anti-government extremism has been alive and well in the United States for decades. From the birth of the John Birch Society, stemming from opposition to communism in the 1950s, to the more recent emergence of QAnnon, anti-government groups have their own specific ideological niche – while sharing many commonalities. Generally, these groups are anti democratic […]
Comments / 0