ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge

It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
WETM

Report: Patriots Interview Bill O’Brien for OC Opening

New England also reportedly is interviewing another candidate on Friday. The Patriots interviewed Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien on Thursday for their offensive coordinator position, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. O’Brien was an assistant on several college teams before he broke into the NFL on New England’s staff...
ALABAMA STATE
WETM

New Titans GM Says Wife Almost Left Him When He Explained His GM Dream

Ran Carthon revealed a humorous story in his introductory press conference on Friday. View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans took Friday to introduce their new general manager Ran Carthon, after he was hired to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in December. Carthon went through a...
WETM

Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Classic Answer When Asked About Germany Game

The Kansas City coach, never one to shy away from his love for food, divulged what he’s most excited about next season’s game in Germany. Andy Reid is among the greatest coaches in NFL history, with a résumé almost certainly bound for Canton. He’s also easily one of the best quotes throughout the football world.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy