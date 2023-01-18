ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hammerandrails.com

Purdue vs. Minnesota: How To Watch

Minnesota Gophers (9-10, 2-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5) Purdue (12-6, 3-5) looks to finish a two-game homestand with a win today against Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) in Mackey Arena. The Boilers fell to Nebraska 71-64 on Wednesday in Mackey with Abbey Ellis scoring her second-in-a-row 20-point game. Purdue was ahead by nine in the 3rd quarter in that game, but Nebraska put their foot on the throttle to take the lead and close out the game outscoring Purdue 23-8 in the 4th quarter. Caitlyn Harper had 15 points in the contest.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/20/23

To see the previous update, check here. After another week of games, Purdue’s Net ranking has remained in the top 5, currently sitting at 4. That’s an ideal spot for seeding come March, but Purdue doesn’t control what its opponents due after they play each other. Milwaukee has actually dropped in the rankings since last time (from 154 to 177) and turned Purdue’s Q3 win to a Q4. Of course, Milwaukee can regain its spot and change the result back, but Purdue has no influence over that. This is why scheduling big-branded teams early on is important, given that you can compete and win against those teams. Purdue has more than proven their worth, so let’s take a look at what’s out of their hands:
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Nebraska Football: How Matt Rhule might be creating a Georgia Bullldogs pipeline

The Nebraska football team has become “Georgia West,” and the rhyme and reason for this might not be as hard to decode as it looks. Since Matt Rhule has arrived in Lincoln, he’s managed to lure two former Georgia Bulldogs players into becoming Huskers. He almost got another to commit in Brett Seithart before the tight end apparently decided he wanted to stay in the Peach State. And if this weekend goes well, Rhule and company may indeed get a third former Bulldog to pull the trigger for the Cornhuskers.
LINCOLN, NE
hammerandrails.com

IU Star Again

It has a paywall, so I won't bother posting; but here are the two headlines in the Star after last night's games:. "Zach Edey Held in Check, But Purdue Basketball Just Keeps Winning" "It Was TJD's World Thursday, and Everybody Else Was Just Living in It" Look, I will start...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Hooray basketball, oh no basketball, more

Wednesday night was full of Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball news and it was quite the even split between good news and bad news. The good news is that Hoiberg’s heroes got a very big win against a conference foe. The 63-60 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes actually moved the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 13th in the Big Ten to 10th.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
texashsfootball.com

Nebraska Gets Texas HS Football Makeover Under Matt Rhule

Former Baylor and Texas HS Football coaching standout Matt Rhule announced his intentions of poaching Lone Star State talent for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Specifically, coach Rhule convinced Dr. Susan Elza to become his chief of staff. Elza was the first female athletic director in UIL history and is slated to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Storm Chasers gain new play-by-play announcer

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In a 47-year play-by-play career, 35 years in the big leagues, and the last 11 with his boyhood team, the Kansas City Royals - Steve Physioc decided it was time. “I’m 68 now and I’m going, ‘I probably only have about 15-20 really good, healthy years...
PAPILLION, NE
csurams.com

Rams Cancel Trip to Nebraska and Reroute to UCCS Invite

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Due to inclement weather, the Colorado State Track and Field team will adjust its schedule ahead of the second weekend of competition in the new year. Originally scheduled to travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in both the Prairie Wolff Invitational Friday and the Mark Colligan Invitational Saturday, a Colorado winter storm inhibited the Rams from traveling east, inevitability cancelling their trip to Lincoln. In a short turnaround, Head Coach Brian Bedard announced Friday that the Rams will instead travel south to the Colorado Running Company UCCS Invitational to compete Saturday in Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

New Lincoln Snow Data

Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
agupdate.com

For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality

A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy