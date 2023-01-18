Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Purdue vs. Minnesota: How To Watch
Minnesota Gophers (9-10, 2-6) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5) Purdue (12-6, 3-5) looks to finish a two-game homestand with a win today against Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) in Mackey Arena. The Boilers fell to Nebraska 71-64 on Wednesday in Mackey with Abbey Ellis scoring her second-in-a-row 20-point game. Purdue was ahead by nine in the 3rd quarter in that game, but Nebraska put their foot on the throttle to take the lead and close out the game outscoring Purdue 23-8 in the 4th quarter. Caitlyn Harper had 15 points in the contest.
Huskers lose another key starter to injury in defeat to Penn State
It was a painful result in multiple ways for Nebraska. Already down one key starter for the rest of the season, the Huskers suffered another substantial injury when Emmanuel Bandoumel had to be assisted off the floor early in Saturday's game while putting little weight on his left leg. "We'll...
Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/20/23
To see the previous update, check here. After another week of games, Purdue’s Net ranking has remained in the top 5, currently sitting at 4. That’s an ideal spot for seeding come March, but Purdue doesn’t control what its opponents due after they play each other. Milwaukee has actually dropped in the rankings since last time (from 154 to 177) and turned Purdue’s Q3 win to a Q4. Of course, Milwaukee can regain its spot and change the result back, but Purdue has no influence over that. This is why scheduling big-branded teams early on is important, given that you can compete and win against those teams. Purdue has more than proven their worth, so let’s take a look at what’s out of their hands:
Nebraska Football: How Matt Rhule might be creating a Georgia Bullldogs pipeline
The Nebraska football team has become “Georgia West,” and the rhyme and reason for this might not be as hard to decode as it looks. Since Matt Rhule has arrived in Lincoln, he’s managed to lure two former Georgia Bulldogs players into becoming Huskers. He almost got another to commit in Brett Seithart before the tight end apparently decided he wanted to stay in the Peach State. And if this weekend goes well, Rhule and company may indeed get a third former Bulldog to pull the trigger for the Cornhuskers.
IU Star Again
It has a paywall, so I won't bother posting; but here are the two headlines in the Star after last night's games:. "Zach Edey Held in Check, But Purdue Basketball Just Keeps Winning" "It Was TJD's World Thursday, and Everybody Else Was Just Living in It" Look, I will start...
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Hooray basketball, oh no basketball, more
Wednesday night was full of Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball news and it was quite the even split between good news and bad news. The good news is that Hoiberg’s heroes got a very big win against a conference foe. The 63-60 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes actually moved the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 13th in the Big Ten to 10th.
Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)
When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Commitment
Nebraska landed another major transfer before the portal window shut. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Cornhuskers. A former five-star recruit, Gilbert was the class of 2020's top-ranked tight end when joining LSU. He garnered 365 ...
Husker247 Podcast: Former 5-star portal addition, football visit weekend and hoops talk
Nebraska makes another transfer portal addition from Georgia, this time former five-star tight end Arik Gilbert. Michael Bruntz and Brian Christopherson break down what the addition means for the Huskers, Nebraska's tight end picture in 2023 and what Gilbert brings to the table. The guys also preview another big recruiting...
Nebraska Gets Texas HS Football Makeover Under Matt Rhule
Former Baylor and Texas HS Football coaching standout Matt Rhule announced his intentions of poaching Lone Star State talent for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Specifically, coach Rhule convinced Dr. Susan Elza to become his chief of staff. Elza was the first female athletic director in UIL history and is slated to...
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Omaha Storm Chasers gain new play-by-play announcer
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In a 47-year play-by-play career, 35 years in the big leagues, and the last 11 with his boyhood team, the Kansas City Royals - Steve Physioc decided it was time. “I’m 68 now and I’m going, ‘I probably only have about 15-20 really good, healthy years...
Rams Cancel Trip to Nebraska and Reroute to UCCS Invite
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Due to inclement weather, the Colorado State Track and Field team will adjust its schedule ahead of the second weekend of competition in the new year. Originally scheduled to travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in both the Prairie Wolff Invitational Friday and the Mark Colligan Invitational Saturday, a Colorado winter storm inhibited the Rams from traveling east, inevitability cancelling their trip to Lincoln. In a short turnaround, Head Coach Brian Bedard announced Friday that the Rams will instead travel south to the Colorado Running Company UCCS Invitational to compete Saturday in Colorado Springs.
Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
Coach Osborne a 'game-time' decision as witness in Regent Stark's trial
As one of the state’s top elected officials stands trial accused of a Class IV Felony and facing up to two years in prison, legendary NU football coach Tom Osborne is on the sidelines listed as a possible witness. NU Regent Jack Stark, a sports psychologist and part of...
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
