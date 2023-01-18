ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winslow, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGME

Brunswick man arrested for alleged burglary

A man in Brunswick was arrested after allegedly breaking into a home and then opening doors to a neighbor's car, according to Brunswick Police Department. On Friday, Brunswick Communications received a phone call from a resident on Antietam St about an unknown male, later identified as Daniel Erlebach of Brunswick, that made entry into their home while they were upstairs with their child.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Kidnapping leads to police chase in Waterville

A man is arrested after an attempted kidnapping and leading officers on a chase in Waterville, according to the Waterville Police Department. On Friday night, an officer tried to pull over Brian Charette's car after a woman in the car frantically waved her hands towards the officer in what appeared to be a gesture for help. The woman became scared when Charette said he would not stop for police if they attempted to stop him. Charette then sped off with the officer in pursuit, eventually leading the chase into Oakland.
WATERVILLE, ME
newscentermaine.com

Man charged with kidnapping following a high-speed chase in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man is behind bars following an alleged kidnapping incident that led to a high-speed chase in Waterville Friday night. In a release, Waterville Police Department Interim Chief William Bonney said officer Riley Dowe was driving in the area of Kennedy Memorial Drive around 11:30 p.m. when he noticed a female passenger inside a car waving “frantically” at him for help.
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Winslow man behind bars for stabbing incident

WINSLOW– A Winslow man is behind bars this morning, accused of stabbing another man in broad daylight. Police say Justin Boucher, 21, attacked the victim from behind on Lasalle street around ten oclock Wednesday morning. The victim, Phillip Bradford, 65, then walked to his apartment where he was discovered...
WINSLOW, ME
foxbangor.com

Car crash leaves multiple people hospitalized

ETNA — According to the Maine State Police Saturday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Trooper’s responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on I-95 in Plymouth in the area of mm162 northbound. The investigation indicated that 70-year-old Phyllis Wheeler of Whitefield was operating a 2013...
PLYMOUTH, ME
WGME

Industry man arrested after standoff with police

INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
INDUSTRY, ME
foxbangor.com

Grand jury indicts man involved in police standoff

BELFAST– The Waldo County Grand Jury has indicted a Brooks man accused of creating a police standoff . According to police, Belfast officers stopped Stephen Larrabee, 48, for a license plate violation on January 9th. During the stop they began to suspect he was impaired by drugs or alcohol...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Woman dies from snowmobile crash

MEXICO — Saturday a woman died from injuries following a tragic snowmobile crash that occurred a little past noon. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife 46-year old Dorothy McPherson, of Mexico, was riding alone on her Polaris 850 snowmobile on a snowmobile trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree.
ANDOVER, ME
proclaimerscv.com

Alleged Jealousy: Man, Convicted of Killing Ex-girlfriend and Its Boyfriend

Mark Penley was found guilty by a jury of fatally shooting Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris, at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s Eve in 2019. Penley later dialed 911 to report the deaths, and police arrived to find him holding his ex-girlfriend’s infant and an 8-year-old child.
CANTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine woman dies following snowmobile crash in Oxford County

ANDOVER, Maine — A woman is dead as a result of a snowmobile crash in Oxford County Saturday afternoon. According to the Maine Warden Service, Dorothy McPherson, 46, of Mexico was riding alone on a trail in Andover and appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge before crashing into a tree.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Holden Police Department donates oil to mobile home community

HOLDEN — Some Holden residents were given a warm welcome on the Saturday morning of January 21. As the George Pond Estates community was cleaning snow off their cars and clearing their driveways in the cold morning air, they were greeted with a surprise from the Holden Police Department: heating oil for their homes, completely free of charge.
HOLDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Jan. 6-12. Valicia M. Roy, 50, of Etna, operating while license suspended or revoked in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine; violating a condition of release in Searsmont Aug. 16, 2019, $250 fine. Jill K. Jones Carter,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Man Dies in Rangeley, Maine After Falling Out of Bucket Truck While It’s Driving Down The Road

According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a man is dead following an accident in Rangeley on Tuesday morning. Moss is reporting that a 911 call was placed on Tuesday morning to the Franklin County Emergency Dispatch center from a caller claiming that a man had fallen out of a bucket truck in Rangeley. Emergency crews from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Rangeley Police, North Star Ambulance and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the scene on Main Street.
RANGELEY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy