Dorothy Jean Gerald
Dorothy Jean Gerald, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born April 22,1934 in Texana, Texas to the late Colonel Cone and Pauline Douglas Gerald. Dorothy graduated from Refugio High School in 1950, baptized at the First Baptist Church of Refugio, employed by First National Bank of Refugio as a Bookkeeper from 1950 to 1990 and she loved living in the country and watching wildlife.
Judge Robert Henry Thonhoff, Sr.
Judge Robert Henry Thonhoff, Sr., noted author, historian, speaker, emcee, educator, and community leader passed away on January 17, 2023. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at United Methodist Church of Karnes City, Texas. Burial will follow at Karnes City Cemetery. A full obituary may be viewed at www.rhodesfuneralhomeinc.com.
Thomas Lee “Tucker” Sutherland, Jr.
Tucker Sutherland, 84, passed away January 9 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by his family. The family will host a celebration of life on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. at UTSA Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta St, San Antonio, TX 78205. Born Thomas Lee Sutherland on July...
