ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Victor Wembanyama expected to attend Bulls-Pistons in Paris

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBoI3_0kJA7NUv00
Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

French center Victor Wembanyama is expected to attend Thursday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in Paris, according to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

The contest will be the NBA’s second regular-season game in Paris and the first since Charlotte and Milwaukee played in 2020. The Bulls played two preseason games in Paris in 1997, while it will be the first game for the Pistons in the French capital.

Wembanyama is among those expected to attend the game, though the 7-foot-4 center could experience some difficulties getting to Accor Arena. The city is reportedly dealing with a transportation strike that could affect travel plans for Wembanyama.

Wembanyama, who was born in Le Chesnay, a suburb of Paris, is the front-runner to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this year. He has dazzled at every level to this point and performed to expectations in October in front of scouts and executives against the G League Ignite.

The game could give Wembanyama a potential look at his new team. The Pistons are 12-25 this season and are the third-worst team in the league at the moment. Of course, the three teams at the bottom of the standings each have the highest odds (14%) of winning the top pick.

Wembanyama was named an All-Star this season with Metropolitans 92 after averaging 22.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.2 assists. He recently threw down the game-winning dunk over ASVEL Basket, his former team in France.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy