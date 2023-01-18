New ‘Encanto’ & Tiana Topiaries and More Details Announced for EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2023

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low-Occupancy Galactic Starcruiser Voyages, Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water, Reservations Opening Soon for New California Grill Menu, & More: Daily Recap (1/19/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, January 19, 2023.
WDW News Today
Sip and Savor Pass Returns for Lunar New Year 2023 in Disney California Adventure
Disney California Adventure is celebrating Lunar New Year 2023, and perhaps the tastiest way to enjoy the fun is with a Sip and Savor Pass!. Passes can be purchased at a pair of kiosks located in Paradise Gardens Park, near the bridge to Pacific Wharf, as well as at Seaside Souvenirs, Lunar New Year Marketplaces, and the Merchandise Marketplace in Paradise Gardens Park.
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
WDW News Today
Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Featuring Oswald and Ortensia Debuting Today at Disney California Adventure
Beginning today, Magic Key holders can receive an exclusive button for Lunar New Year 2023 at Disney California Adventure. Appropriately for the Year of the Rabbit (in the Chinese and Korean zodiacs) and the Year of the Cat (in the Vietnamese zodiac), the button features Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia. Oswald holds a lantern on a stick that reads “Lunar New Year,” while Ortensia holds a peach. The artwork was created by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise seen at the Disneyland Resort.
WDW News Today
New ‘Olu Mel Spirit Jersey and Beach Towel at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Duffy’s musical turtle friend ‘Olu Mel is now featured on a Spirit Jersey and beach towel available at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. The Spirit Jersey is a burnt orange color. ‘Olu Mel is on the left breast, playing his ukulele and wearing a hat. Music notes and...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine is Back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
You can be rewarded for sampling a spectrum of offerings with the return of the Wonderful Walk of Colorful Cuisine at the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. A listing of this year’s featured dishes can be found in Festival Passports and on signs around World Showcase. Take...
WDW News Today
NEW 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Ear Headband and Hoodie at Walt Disney World
A 50th anniversary Grand Finale ear headband and hoodie are now available at Walt Disney World. We found them in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The ear headband is black, with sparkly gold piping around the ears. The ears and outside of the headband are patterned with the shiny silhouettes...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession’ Returns for 2023 with Oswald the Lucky Rabbit at Disney California Adventure
The Lunar New Year 2023 festivities have begun at Disney California Adventure, which means the return of Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession! Watch the video below for the full experience, or read on for a complete description!. Throughout the whole procession, a narrator describes the connection between Mulan and...
WDW News Today
New Steel Structure Added to Minion Café Structure at Universal Studios Florida
The first new steel supports were installed for Minion Café at Universal Studios Florida earlier this month and now more steel has been erected. In early December, Universal officially announced that Universal Studios Florida would be getting a Minion land called Illumination Avenue with the additions of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast and Minion Café. The attraction will take over the Shrek 4-D building, while the café takes over the Monsters Café spot.
WDW News Today
Mardi Gras 2023 UOAP Perks Announced Including Magnet, Parade Viewing, Discounts, and More
Universal Orlando Resort has announced this year’s Annual Passholder perks for Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval. Passholders can get an exclusive free Mardi Gras-themed magnet from Feb. 4 – Apr. 16 while supplies last. Magnet pick-up is located at Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to park close.
WDW News Today
NEW Henry the Witch’s Cat Mold-A-Rama at Universal Orlando Resort
There’s a new version of the Halloween cat Mold-A-Rama figure available in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The cat, which is named Henry, was previously available as a purple figure in the Halloween Tribute Store. Witch’s Cat – $8 Henry replaces...
WDW News Today
New EPCOT Morocco Pavilion Sketchbook Ornaments Debut at Walt Disney World
The impressive architecture and style of the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT is captured in a pair of new Sketchbook ornaments now available at Walt Disney World. The front of the ornament shows Mickey and Minnie Mouse, dressed in olive green explorers’ outfits, taking a picture in front of Restaurant Marrakesh.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Goofy’s Churro Cart Introduces Almond Cookie Churro for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure
Goofy’s Churro Cart, the one-stop shop for churros while visiting Disney California Adventure, has added an extra menu item for the 2023 Lunar New Year Festival: an Almond Cookie Churro. It sounds intriguing to us, so let’s dig in!. Menu for Goofy’s Churro Cart in Disney California Adventure...
Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert
US singer plays first full concert for more than four years to audience of invited influencers and journalists
WDW News Today
Year of the Rabbit Apparel, Loungefly Wallet, Spirit Jersey, and More Arrive for Lunar New Year at Walt Disney World
We’re jumping for joy and hopping all over Walt Disney World in search of Lunar New Year merchandise! With 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit, new Lunar New Year items are popping up, so we’ve rounded up everything we found so far to celebrate the occasion!. We...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Test Seat Backdrop Installed Near TRON Lightcycle Run Entrance at Magic Kingdom
A backdrop for the test seats of TRON Lightcycle / Run has been installed near the new coaster’s entrance at Magic Kingdom. The backdrop is visible under the white canopy. The graphic is similar to the one that was used on these display lightcycles previously available outside Tomorrowland Light & Power Co.
WDW News Today
Disney Collaborates With CreativeSoul Photography on Diverse Princess-Inspired Dolls
Disney has collaborated with Black-owned business CreativeSoul Photography on a collection of dolls that reimagines four of the Disney Princesses as being part of the African diaspora. The collection includes Tiana, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Snow White dolls. This special edition artist series will debut on shopDisney, and at Walt Disney...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Marvel Character Dining Returning to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
The Marvel Character Dinner will return to Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure beginning on February 9, 2023, and reservations are now open. The character dining experience will be on Thursday through Sunday each week. It is a buffet dinner at Cafe 4 that includes one non-alcoholic beverage. Guests also get one digital photo via My Universal Photos.
Comments / 0