The restoration of Fairview Riverside State Park near Madisonville progressing slowly but surely
Like many state parks in Louisiana, the Fairview Riverside State Park along the Tchefuncte River near Madisonville took a major hit from Hurricane Ida in 2021. Trees were impacted, several buildings were damaged and an already rickety boardwalk along the river was badly chewed up. The 99-acre park just east...
New Orleans 7th Ward residents begging for help to repair sinking, putrid streets
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the 7th Ward say their street is sinking, and one woman says she has reached out multiple times to her councilman for a solution. Now, she says she and her neighbors have to decide if they will sink or swim when it comes to getting the problems of Pauger Street addressed.
St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter
SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
St. Bernard Parish Fire Department investigating a fire at PBF Refinery
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Fire Department is investigating a fire at PBF Refinery in Chalmette. No injuries were reported, and officials are on the scene containing the fire now. Stay tuned with WDSU.
There’s a new sheriff in town, and she needs to learn to ride a horse by Mardi Gras
Francis the horse seemed to know exactly what she was doing. But on Friday morning, at the City Park stables, the newish Orleans Parish Sheriff was still getting used to sitting high in the saddle. Susan Hutson, who took office in May 2022, may have spent part of her youth in Texas, but that doesn’t make her a cowgirl.
Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler
BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29
The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk
Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
Fire breaks out at Chalmette oil refinery; cause unknown
A fire broke out at the PBF Energy Inc. oil refinery in Chalmette on Saturday afternoon but was quickly controlled, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. A person who answered the phone at the parish Fire Department said no injuries were reported at the refinery, in the 500 block of West St. Bernard Highway, and that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Don’t want to drive during Mardi Gras season? Here’s how to get around
Editor's note: This archive Mardi Gras guide is part of a series of stories originally published in previous years. The story has been re-published with the latest information. It’s a good idea to avoid driving to parades during Mardi Gras. Between the crowds and the lack of parking options, it’s...
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
Witness: Heavy smoke seen coming from Chalmette Oil Refinery
Witnesses report smoke coming from the PBF Chalmette Oil Refinery Saturday.
All 2023 Mardi Gras season parades in Slidell, Covington and Mandeville
New Orleans’ North Shore neighbors plan to present several parades in 2023. Here’s a list. Rolling a night earlier than in past years, the co-ed krewe is devoted to the most ancient gods of Greek mythology. The parade proceeds from the corner of Spartan Drive and Berkely Street...
St. Tammany property transfers, Dec. 27-30, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
BOSSIER CITY SUBDIVISION, LOTS 6, 7, 8, SQUARE 37: donation, no value stated, Joseph A. Day to Kathryn Day Hoover. N. MONEY HILL PARKWAY 79580: $275,000, Money Hill Plantation LLC to Weston B. Acosta and Ashley Steele Acosta. NIBLICK ST. 73164: donation, no value stated, Alejandro Leyton to America A....
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans
It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
Things to Do in Covington, Louisiana
Places to visit in Covington, LA. Covington, Louisiana, is located at the fork of the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers and is one of the wealthiest cities in the state. Several attractions are found in the city, making it an ideal destination for a vacation. These include Fairview-Riverside State Park, Bogue Falaya Wayside Park, and the Abita Mystery House.
