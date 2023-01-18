ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

St. Tammany neighborhoods keeping busy in winter

SAY WHAT?: “Duck Hunter Shoots Angel,” a quirky new comedy by Mitch Albom, tells the hilarious story of good old boys Duane and Duwell Early who think they have brought down a celestial being hovering over the Alabama swamps. Enter a jaded tabloid writer and a New York City photographer who want an exclusive on this breaking “angel story.” It’s a tale full of surprises and knee-slapping humor. See it Jan 27-38 & Feb. 3-4 at Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., in Slidell. Buy tickets online or to avoid online fees, get them by texting (985) 285-6666 or calling (985) 649-3727.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Man walking across Terrebonne Parish highway hit, killed by 18-wheeler

BOURG - A man walking across a highway Saturday morning was hit by an 18-wheeler and died at the scene. According to State Police, 24-year-old Kendell Dye was trying to cross LA-24 just north of Country Drive around 10 a.m. Troopers said Dye stepped into the road and was hit by an 18-wheeler.
BOURG, LA
The Krewe of Nefertiti parades in New Orleans East Jan. 29

The Krewe of Nefertiti presents a daytime, family-friendly parade. Its theme celebrates everyday women. The parade grand marshal is Lenora Chong, the chef and co-owner of Morrow’s. The group’s signature throw is jewelry based and each year a new item debuts. The group was founded in 2018, and this is its third parade. The krewe is the first to have a traditional Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans East since 1992.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bushwhackers bar demolished as Fat City revelopment trudges forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Demolition crews on Friday (Jan. 20) worked to take down a strip mall that housed an old bar in the heart of Fat City. The demolition will clear the way for more parking spaces, as the reshaping of the once-thriving entertainment district continues. Bushwhackers bar is...
METAIRIE, LA
Gretna announces several events ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS — The City of Gretna has announced several events that will take place in town in advance of Mardi Gras Day. A Toast to Mardi Gras in Gretna - Wednesday, February 1, 5:00 PM - A "Champagne Strut" along Huey P. Long Ave, stopping at each participating restaurant/bar for a signature drink in the official Parade the Huey glass, residents are invited to enter for a chance to be the King or Queen of Gretna’s Mardi Gras. $10 to register for the Strut, $15 to register for the Strut and the King or Queen entry. Advance registration begins on Monday, January 23, at the Gretna Welcome Center.
GRETNA, LA
Pearl River passes 2023 budget, appoints new town clerk

Pearl River is off to a running start this year, approving a new budget, swearing in a new town clerk and reappointing a magistrate for its mayor’s court. The key moves came at the Pearl River Town Council meeting on Jan. 17. The council unanimously passed the 2023 budget,...
PEARL RIVER, LA
Fire breaks out at Chalmette oil refinery; cause unknown

A fire broke out at the PBF Energy Inc. oil refinery in Chalmette on Saturday afternoon but was quickly controlled, St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said. A person who answered the phone at the parish Fire Department said no injuries were reported at the refinery, in the 500 block of West St. Bernard Highway, and that the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
CHALMETTE, LA
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail

Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Ian McNulty: Vietnamese home cooking, street food abounds at Tet Festival in New Orleans

It was a fog-clung night some years ago when I headed to the Tet Festival in New Orleans East. Maybe that’s why I remember it so clearly. The journey was shrouded in misty dark. This only accentuated the revelation in store for us walking into the festival grounds built around the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church. It was like having a curtain rise on a scene that was bright, happy, vibrantly festive and compellingly delicious.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause

Louisiana Man Dies in Single-Vessel Boating Incident in Lake Pontchartrain, LDWF Investigating Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel boating incident that occurred in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana on January 8, 2023, in Lake Pontchartrain after a body was recovered.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Things to Do in Covington, Louisiana

Places to visit in Covington, LA. Covington, Louisiana, is located at the fork of the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers and is one of the wealthiest cities in the state. Several attractions are found in the city, making it an ideal destination for a vacation. These include Fairview-Riverside State Park, Bogue Falaya Wayside Park, and the Abita Mystery House.
COVINGTON, LA

