kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon High School Show And Jazz Choirs To Go To Clinic In Estherville
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon High School show choir and jazz choir will be taking a day to go to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville for a clinic on Wednesday, January 25th. Brandon Lenderink, the vocal music director at Sheldon High School, tells KIWA that this clinic will...
kiwaradio.com
NCC Skills USA Presents 25th Charitable Chariot Friday Morning
Sheldon, Iowa — A refugee from Ukraine was the recipient, Friday morning, of the 25th vehicle to be given away by the Northwest Iowa Community College SkillsUSA program. Petro Takalo was the recipient of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that had been repaired and refurbished by NCC SkillsUSA automotive students. NCC Instructor Chuck Ball talks about what the students did to prepare the car.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
kiwaradio.com
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
kiwaradio.com
Thousands Expected At Iowa Great Lakes Next Weekend
Dickinson County, Iowa — Thousands of people are expected to descend upon the Iowa Great Lakes region next weekend for the 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games. Festivities get underway Thursday with a few evening activities. Friday’s activities will include the Winter Games Kite Festival, the Indoor Pickleball Tournament, Axe Throwing and Musical Entertainment.
kicdam.com
City of Spencer Closing in on Design for North Y Expansion
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the City of Spencer is starting to make some progress on coming up with a design for the highly publicized North Y Expansion project on the north end of town. Engineer Jim Thiesse told the City Council on Monday there are still a few...
kiwaradio.com
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered In Osceola County
Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald Ash Borer is an Asian insect that kills ash trees and has now been confirmed in all but three of the 99 counties in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Communication Director, Don McDowell tells KIWA that Osceola County was one of six counties that had no confirmation for this insect. Today, January 19th, the department has confirmed that 96 counties now have an infestation. He says the insect sample that was sent to them was collected from Melvin. They also confirmed infestations in Monona County and Woodbury County at the same time.
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
kicdam.com
Spencer Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Firearm Conviction
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is going to federal prison on a conviction for illegally possessing a firearm. 35-year-old Joe Ripka was given just over a year behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty in August to possessing a firearm as a prohibited person due to a previous conviction for failing to affix a drug stamp back in 2017.
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Injuring Children Pleads Not Guilty
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood woman who was arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents in 2022 in Inwood has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county...
kilrradio.com
Arnolds Park Woman Wins Lottery Prize
(Arnolds Park)--A Dickinson County woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Maya Whithaus of Arnolds Park won the 48th prize of $10,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Colossal Crossword" scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at The Boonedocks, on Highway 71 North in Arnolds Park, and claimed her prize Tuesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
kiwaradio.com
Sports Schedule For Friday January 20th
Doubleheader basketball is on the air Friday. Sheldon at West Lyon with the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550 and FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Boyden Hull at George Little Rock. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00 with the boys game to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com.
dakotanewsnow.com
Perfect seasons continue for Central Lyon basketball teams after sweep of MOC-Floyd Valley
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) - The remarkable perfect seasons of the Central Lyon basketball teams continued on Friday night in Rock Rapids. The Lion girls, ranked 2nd in Class 2A, improved to 12-0 with a 68-44 win. Following that the Central Lyon boys, ranked #1 in 2A, improved to 10-0 by handing 3A’s #2 ranked team MOC-Floyd Valley, a 75-65 defeat. Click on the video viewer for highlgihts!
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Sports Dome Officially Open After Friday Grand Opening
Sioux Center, Iowa — The new domed sports complex is open in Sioux Center after a grand opening on Friday, January 20th. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja tells us the American State Bank Sports Complex has something for everyone. He says they’ll also have an open turf field...
ridgeviewnews.com
Spencer City Mayor, taking care of Business
When Mayor Terry Williams heard that the Spencer City Police was having communication issues due to antiquated radios, he spearheaded a project for their replacement. Chief Jeff Starcher extends his appreciation and thanks to Mayor Williams for assisting in making the purchase of these portable radios and for partnering with the Spencer Police Department to ensure the safety of the general public and their officers.
