EastEnders fans horrified at mother daughter love triangle

By Carl Greenwood
 3 days ago

EASTENDERS fans are horrified at the beginnings of a mother daughter love triangle.

The BBC soap has been teasing viewers with hints of an affair for Denise Fox and hunky killer Ravi Gulati.

Furious Denise confronts Ravi
Chelsea enjoys a date with Ravi Credit: BBC

In tonight’s episode their flirtation intensified forcing Denise to call a halt to it - insisting they are just friends.

And in return Ravi decided to seduce her daughter Chelsea, leaving Denise and viewers horrified.

As Ravi said goodbye to Chelsea after trying and failing to give her a goodnight kiss, he agreed to a second date.

But Denise spotted them.

“What was all that about?” Denise thundered as she followed him home.

“She’s my daughter Ravi, don’t mess her around. If seeing my daughter is somehow meant to make me jealous then it ain’t going to work.

“I’m not interested so you can just… look she has been through a lot. And I know this is some sort of game to you but if you hurt my daughter…”

Ravi cut her off saying: “Who I do or do not see is none of your business.

“You’re a married woman Denise. Happily married? I can date who I like.”

One wrote: "Ravi has chemistry with both Chelsea & Denise, I can’t decide which I prefer omfg."

A second said: "Not Ravi getting a Mother & Daughter in a love triangle. Only a buffting like him could do this."

Another added: "Chelsea ravi and denise love triangle i feel a bit sick… he is NOT gonna be written like keanu i rebuke it."

Fans have wondered if something is going on with the pair Credit: BBC

