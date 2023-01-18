Scattered rain and snow showers will linger around for Friday with temperatures remaining above-average in the upper 30s and lower 40s. No accumulation is expected as temperatures rise above freezing. Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the start of the weekend with highs on the cooler side in the mid-30s. Sunday will start off on the dry side before snow showers move in for the evening. An area of low pressure will track up from the Southwest and bring moderate snow showers starting Sunday evening continuing into Monday before tapering off. Snow accumulations will be on the light side around 2-4" as this system continues to track more to the East. Eastern portions of New York could see higher amounts. Tuesday will stay on the dry side with highs in the upper-30s under cloudy skies. Another low pressure system will bring rain and snow showers to the Twin Tiers Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Scattered showers will taper off as we head into Thursday with highs falling into the lower 30s Thursday.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO