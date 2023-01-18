State Treasurer Fiona Ma, IBank invite California financial institutions to participate in Small Business Lending Programs

Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: As Recession Looms, California’s Unemployment Insurance Must Be Fixed
California’s recent political history is studded with episodes of short-sighted, irresponsible governance. We’re experiencing one example now — a decades-long neglect of the state’s water infrastructure that leaves us ill-prepared to deal with both drought and periodic deluges. Among the many other examples, albeit less spectacular,...
Study: CA Ranks Second for Residents Spending the Most Income on Rent
If you’re paying rent be it a home, apartment, or condo, you already know it’s sky high, and making ends meet is tough. From utility bills, groceries, and other incidentals, it’s a wonder you have anything left over. You’re not dreaming. New research has found the...
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
oc-breeze.com
State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces results of $545.3 Million Green Bond Sale for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program
California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the results of today’s competitively bid $545.3 million bond sale on behalf of the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board). Proceeds of the sale will be used for municipal clean water projects that have been approved for funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) serves as conduit issuer of the bonds.
An Auto Insurance Crisis Is Looming In California
These big name providers are on the verge of cancelling policies with California drivers.
Washington Examiner
Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom
A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
That weird-looking debit card with the bear on it? It’s a legit ‘gift’ from California | Opinion
“It looked like a scam to me. I almost threw it away.”
californiaglobe.com
Parents Are Rethinking Education – And That’s A Good Thing
Education in California is experiencing a once-in-a-generation transformation, as tens of thousands of parents make crucial decisions about how and where their children learn. From reexamining curricula to exploring school choice options and non-traditional learning models, parents are eager to find better or supplementary learning environments for their children. During...
Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
Californians hurt by winter storms can apply for emergency tax relief
(The Center Square) - California residents and business owners negatively impacted by the state’s winter storms are now eligible for emergency tax relief from penalties and late payment interest. “California is moving with the urgency this moment demands, rapidly bringing support to Californians recovering from the devastating impact of...
abc10.com
California Republicans push back on Gov. Newsom's plans to store water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Vice President Kamala Harris was in California Friday visiting a groundwater recharge center to talk about the state and national efforts to store water for the dry season. Water storage has been at the top of minds for lawmakers as the state was hit with back...
californiaglobe.com
Dept. of Tax and Fee Administration Announces Emergency Tax Relief Measures Following Storms
The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced on Wednesday that business owners and tax payers who have been impacted by the recent California storms will be eligible for emergency state tax relief from late payment interest and penalties. The rain and snow storms, which have been ongoing...
Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills
A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
oc-breeze.com
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees
Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
foxla.com
'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC
LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
Silicon Valley
Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December
The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
kcrw.com
SoCal’s solar installers could see slowed business due to state rules
Small contractors that specialize in solar installations are welcoming an unusually busy winter season in the Los Angeles area this year ahead of an April policy change that will slash California's incentives for rooftop solar. “I don't think there's any doubt that we're going to see a stampede to try...
Comments / 1