California State

State Treasurer Fiona Ma, IBank invite California financial institutions to participate in Small Business Lending Programs

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
oc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma announces results of $545.3 Million Green Bond Sale for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma announced the results of today’s competitively bid $545.3 million bond sale on behalf of the State Water Resources Control Board (State Water Board). Proceeds of the sale will be used for municipal clean water projects that have been approved for funding through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) program. The California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank) serves as conduit issuer of the bonds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ethical imbroglios abound for California Governor Newsom

A report this week involving California Gov. and first lady Gavin and Jennifer Seibel Newsom raises the question of how many scandals can be wrapped up in a single story. What will be still more scandalous is if the establishment media doesn’t cover the revelations as a scandal. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Parents Are Rethinking Education – And That’s A Good Thing

Education in California is experiencing a once-in-a-generation transformation, as tens of thousands of parents make crucial decisions about how and where their children learn. From reexamining curricula to exploring school choice options and non-traditional learning models, parents are eager to find better or supplementary learning environments for their children. During...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Group asks California Attorney General to investigate soaring natural gas bills

A consumer advocacy group is asking California’s attorney general to investigate why SoCalGas customers have seen their natural gas bills soar to record highs this winter, and whether the utility’s parent company is improperly profiting. “Southern California Gas doubled consumers’ natural gas bills with virtually no notice, leaving its customers with large, unexpected bills,” said Jamie […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
oc-breeze.com

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (CA-72) appointed to key committees

Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) received several key membership appointments to committees in Sacramento. Of crucial importance will be her leadership roles as Vice Chair for the Assembly Committee on Local Government and the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review. “I am honored to bring my experience from serving...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
foxla.com

'The Issue Is': Rain water, reparations and the RNC

LOS ANGELES - This week on "The Issue Is," California at the center of the political world. First, President Joe Biden visited the state, surveying damage caused by recent deadly storms. The President approving a major disaster declaration, opening up federal aid to the recovery efforts and to those impacted by days of heavy rains and flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

Bay Area defies tech layoffs, powers to big job gains in December

The Bay Area powered to big job gains during December, an upswing that defied the effects of months of tech layoff announcements and accounted for the vast majority of California’s job gains, a Friday report shows. “Despite frequent headlines about layoffs in the tech sector, Bay Area employers expanded...
CALIFORNIA STATE

