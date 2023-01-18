State Treasurer Fiona Ma, IBank invite California financial institutions to participate in Small Business Lending Programs

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO