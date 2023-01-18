Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Seeks Cover Art
Artists have an opportunity to submit artwork clearly identifiable as Oak Bluffs that will be considered for town’s 2023 annual town meeting warrant and 2022 town meeting report. The Oak Bluffs select board is seeking black and white photographs or other suitable reproducable media for the covers of the...
vineyardgazette.com
Tisbury School Demolition Is an Education from an Earlier Era
Demolition inside the Tisbury School has cleared away nearly a century’s worth of accumulated renovations, revealing the original interior of a town landmark built during the depths of the Great Depression. The 1929 school’s top level now stands open from end to end, flooded with light from banks of...
vineyardgazette.com
Southern Tier Housing Plan Faces Scrutiny by MVC
A proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, on about eight wooded acres of town-owned land just east of the YMCA ice arena on the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road, has drawn strong opposition from nearby residents and a number of objections from members of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. “There [are]...
vineyardgazette.com
Explore Independent Education
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Vineyard Montessori School and the Cambridge School of Weston will hold an information session about independent, private school options for Island students. The event will take place in the meeting room at the Oak Bluffs Library starting at 1 p.m. Representatives from the two schools will...
vineyardgazette.com
On My Mind
1. The legislature created the SSA to ensure transportation of goods and people to the Islands. If the SSA is the Islands’ lifeline, why are there limits on the number of islander rate cars on each trip? Why does the excursion rate go up in the summer?. 2. The...
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Files Suit Over Cease and Desist Noncompliance
The Aquinnah Conservation Commission and building inspector Leonard Jason Jr. filed suit this week against an Aquinnah homeowner to stop unpermitted construction work on his shorefront property after other efforts failed to bring him in line with town requirements. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Jan. 17 in Dukes County Superior...
Comments / 0