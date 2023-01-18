ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

‘Kidz Bop’ Coming to the Bangor Waterfront This Summer

A show that the whole family can enjoy is coming to Bangor this summer. After being spoiled rotten with some amazing shows in 2022, it is shaping up to be another great year in 2023. In addition to all the cosmetic changes happening at the venue, this is the time of year when they start announcing shows that will entertain us all summer long on the Bangor Waterfront.
BANGOR, ME
Winter Blast to Hit Northern Maine Sunday Night and Monday

After dodging a snowstorm that pummeled southern Maine of Friday, areas of northern Maine will be dealing with heavy snow and gusty winds on Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southern Aroostook and parts of Penobscot and Washington Counties from Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Total snow accumulation will likely range from 5 to 9 inches. Forecasters say wind gusts as high as 35 mph could lead to areas of blowing snow, making travel difficult.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Reward Being Offered For Folks Who Can Identify These Alleged UMaine Sign Stealers

The University of Maine Police Department is asking for some assistance identifying a group of people who allegedly vandalized a sign and statue on the Orono campus. According to the University Of Maine Police Department Facebook Page, both incidents took place in November of last year, just before the Thanksgiving break. And both times, the culprits were seen on video, which authorities used to grab some still shots of the people involved.
ORONO, ME
