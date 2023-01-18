Read full article on original website
How to quickly delete or archive thousands of unread emails in Gmail
If you’re not an inbox zero person, you probably have hundreds or even thousands of unread emails piling up in your Gmail account. Those are emails you’re never going to open or look for. But they will eat away from your Gmail account storage, so you might consider deleting all the unread emails you’ll probably never look at. And you might want to rip off the Band-Aid and do it all at once. Otherwise, you’ll probably never get around to this chore.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
CNET
Blur Your House on Google Maps Right Now. Here's Why
In the '90s, my parents would use those Thomas Guides street maps to get us around Los Angeles and neighboring cities. As my dad would drive, my mom would sit in the passenger seat and flip through the spiral-bound book, shouting out where we should turn to reach our destination.
The Verge
WhatsApp now lets you chat with yourself
WhatsApp will now let you freely message yourself. The new Message Yourself feature has been gradually rolling out to WhatsApp users over the past couple of months and has appeared in the release notes for the latest app update this week. It’s not Meta’s latest AI invention but more of a digital notepad to let you send quick notes, reminders, links, and photos to yourself across multiple devices.
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
ZDNet
Millions are still sharing their Netflix account. But it won't be free for much longer
Sharing Netflix accounts beyond your household is about to come to an end as the streaming giant says it will be rolling out paid sharing options to more regions soon. Netflix said in its Q4 2022 earnings report that it will be rolling out paid sharing "more broadly later in Q1 '23" following its trial in parts of South America. The company expects some "cancel reaction" in each market as it rolls out paid sharing, but also expects subscriptions to pick up in the second quarter, resulting in better overall revenues -- the company's main metric right now.
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
Laziness isn't why you procrastinate. This is
The idea that procrastination is a sign of laziness is widespread, but not accurate for everyone. Knowing the root cause is key to breaking the pattern.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
Netflix is hiring a flight attendant and offering a salary of anywhere between $60,000 and $385,000
The California-based role includes working on both domestic and international flights, with frequent weekend work and extended periods away.
Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you
Planes aren't exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of Netflix, but the streaming giant has an aviation department, and its looking to grow. If you have "a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew," becoming Netflix's newest flight attendant just might be the role for you.
The Verge
Microsoft has copied the best Windows audio app
Microsoft is copying features from a popular third-party audio tool for Windows. In the latest test build of Windows 11, a new volume mixer can be enabled that looks a lot like EarTrumpet. The new Windows 11 feature provides quick access from the taskbar to switch audio outputs and control individual app volumes.
Amazon's Kindle Scribe changed how I work (and I wish Microsoft Surface would make one with OneNote)
With Amazon's Kindle Scribe, the remarkable2, and Lenovo's Smart Paper, E-ink devices for taking notes and writing is gaining momentum. Microsoft should use this opportunity to make a Surface one that supports Microsoft 365.
consumerqueen.com
Possible FREE $5 Amazon Credit
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Stream a song and you may score FREE $5 Amazon Credit!. Amazon Shoppers! Head over here and see if you're eligible for. a $5 Amazon credit when you stream a song....
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
CNET
Don't Miss Your Chance to Snag a Lifetime Microsoft Office License for Just $30
Microsoft's Office suite of apps is so ubiquitous, with pretty much every school and business using it, you might not realize quite how much it can cost. If you wanted to install Word, Excel, Outlook and other Office programs on your personal computer, it can get pretty pricey. Your options...
CNET
$25 Is All You Need to Score a Lifetime License for Microsoft Office for Mac
You're probably well versed in the Microsoft Office suite of apps through work or school, but getting full access on your personal computer often means ponying up for a Microsoft 365 subscription. And if you want to avoid signing up for yet another monthly service, the alternative is a pricey lifetime license for your computer at home that could set you back as much as $349.
ZDNet
C++ programming language and safety: Here's where it goes next
A group working on the development of the hugely popular C++ programming language has outlined a path to make the language "memory safe" -- just like its younger rival, Rust. Rust has been embraced by Microsoft, AWS, Meta, Google's Android Open Source Project, the C++-dominated Chromium project (sort of), the Linux kernel, and many more, which has helped to reduce memory security flaws. Even the National Security Agency (NSA) has recommended developers make a strategic shift away from C++ in favor C#, Java, Ruby, Rust, and Swift.
