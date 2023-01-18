Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Tensions between Musk, Democrats flare with Trump’s expected return to Twitter
Tensions between Elon Musk and Senate Democrats are heating up ahead of former President Trump’s expected return to Twitter, which comes amid reports that the popular social media platform has seen a rise in hate speech since Musk’s takeover last year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is raising concerns about Twitter’s opaque financing and whether…
CNBC
After baby formula problems, Abbott Laboratories under DOJ investigation
Abbott did not specify what aspect of the company is under Justice Department scrutiny. "DOJ has informed us of its investigation and we're cooperating fully," an Abbott spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that the Justice Department was investigating conduct at...
Trump says his campaign talking with Meta about possible return to Facebook -Fox News
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that his campaign was in talks with Meta Platforms (META.O) about a possible return to Facebook and Instagram, two years after the company banned him for inciting violence.
From tumbling earnings to sky-high valuations, here's 4 reasons experts see losses in the S&P 500 for a 2nd straight year
Investors looking to take shelter in the benchmark US index this year could be in for rough ride akin to 2022, experts say.
US News and World Report
'Angry Birds' Maker Rovio Gets Sweetened $738 Million Offer From Playtika
(Reuters) -Playtika Holding Corp on Thursday sweetened its offer for Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its "Angry Birds" franchise, to 683 million euros ($737.50 million), as a consolidation in the industry gathers pace. The offer values each share of Rovio at 9.05 euros, about 60% higher than the...
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
US News and World Report
Who Is Barry Silbert, the Head of Genesis-Owner DCG?
(Reuters) - As an investment banker, Barry Silbert worked on some of the highest-profile corporate failures. Now, as founder of venture capital firm Digital Currency Group, parent of troubled crypto firm Genesis, he is grappling with problems closer to home. Silbert, 46, cut his teeth on bankruptcies including Enron's and...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk admits Twitter has too many ads, says fix is coming
An option to pay to get rid of ads altogether has been something Twitter users have been expressing a desire for since at least the introduction of the original Twitter paid subscription, which provided a number of features to users but did nothing to change the rate at which they saw ads on the site. Musk previously tipped that there would be a fully ad-free higher tier subscription coming in 2023 in mid-December last year. At the time, Musk also said Blue subcribers at the existing rate would see half the ads of free users.
US News and World Report
French Court Orders Uber to Pay Some $18 Million to Drivers, Company to Appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
