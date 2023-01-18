ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins keeping QB coach Darrell Bevell, at least for now

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and is expected to be the Dolphins ' starting quarterback in 2023 so it would be splendid if the club could bring back quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell.

Bevell has turned down opportunities to interview for the offensive coordinator jobs at Washington and the Jets, a s first reported by NFL Network .

This is outstanding news for Tua and the Dolphins.

"Very detail oriented," Tua said of Bevell late this season. "I would say my relationship with 'Bev' has really grown a lot."

Since high school, Tagovailoa has had a litany — bevy, even — of offensive coordinator and quarterback coaches. To actually have the same play-caller and position coach could prove essential.

The list of Tua's college and pro coaches include: Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley, Dan Enos, Steve Sarkisian, Chan Gailey, Jerry Schuplinski, Robby Brown, George Godsey, Charlie Frye, Chandler Henley, Frank Smith, McDaniel and Bevell.

Dolphins' Zach Sieler scores Big Man Tuddy and solidifies core member role

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins lose playoff game at Buffalo Bills, a review

Miami Dolphins Playoff Snap Conclusions from Joe Schad

Smith is Miami's offensive coordinator and McDaniel calls the offensive plays, but Tua has not downplayed the key role Bevell plays for him and the offense. Tua also mentioned this season Bevell's impact on third-down offense plans.

Bevell has coached quarterbacks like Brett Favre, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford. And some of the techniques he used to help those quarterbacks have translated to Tua.

For example, this year Tua began pregame visualization techniques on the field.

"I’m just trying to picture the operation of how I want the offense to operate, so I’m looking at the play call, saying the play call out, getting the motions," Tua said. "If a certain person is not where they’re supposed to be defensively, then that’s an opportunity to exert all the adjectives as far as getting us into the right play."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UoPM5_0kJA1NQV00

Bevell has a bit of a no-nonsense approach that Tua says provides a bit of a balance to the perpetually-positive McDaniel.

"Bev's just like, ‘Hey, we’ve got to get this. There’s no other way around it.’" Tua said. "And I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’”

Bevell has imparted on Tua the need for extra film study and preparation and to assert himself as the leader of the offense. And Bevell has been a valuable veteran voice for McDaniel.

"I knew that one of the biggest priorities for the organization was to get some leadership in the quarterback room, have a coach who has experience developing younger quarterbacks and has done it on multiple occasions and also has a disposition that is to be trusted," McDaniel said. "And you can’t find a more trustworthy, honest, loyal human being. He’s been huge for that room."

Near the end of the season Bevell said he would like to be a play-caller or head coach again and that he feels he would be ready for that step. But if Miami could somehow hold onto him for at least 2023, that would be a big boost for their quarterback and the offense.

McDaniel has credited Bevell for encouraging the quarterbacks to go outside the framework of the schedule in their preparation. Bevell's impact goes beyond coaching points about footwork and delivery.

"I had him and his family come over to our house and we had dinner," Tagovailoa said. "We watched a movie as well, in the theater room. Great family. I think having someone of his personality where regardless of how cool you guys are, if you’re not on top of your stuff, he’s going to let you know. That’s kind of the relationship that I would say I have with him. Really good, but I know what he expects and what he expects I kind of expect out of myself as well.”

Joe Schad can be reached at jschad@pbpost.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins keeping QB coach Darrell Bevell, at least for now

Comments / 1

Related
The Baltimore Sun

John Harbaugh says ‘everybody’s going to want’ the Ravens’ offensive coordinator job. Here are 10 candidates.

In the Ravens’ end-of-season news conference Thursday, just hours after the team announced that offensive coordinator Greg Roman will not return after four seasons, coach John Harbaugh made it clear the latest opening on his staff is going to attract plenty of attention. “This is going to be a highly sought-after job,” said Harbaugh, who noted he will consider both internal and external ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some... The post John Harbaugh sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news

It’s become clear that the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be close to parting ways after the two failed to come to a long-term deal in the offseason. And if that does happen, it appears that one team could be interested in signing him: the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL insider Mike Florio of Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson, Miami Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Landing With The Miami Dolphins Makes Too Much Sense

Now that the Las Vegas Raiders have made their intentions to move on from Derek Carr clear, rumors are flying as to where he will end up next. However, amidst all the speculation, there is one destination that just seems like too perfect a fit: the Miami Dolphins. Carr could find himself parked on South Beach next year for a variety of reasons.
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches

Life in the NFL doesn’t often last long for many. South Florida felt that harsh reality on Thursday. The Miami Dolphins fired several coaches, including defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. In all, Miami dismissed four coaches on Thursday: Boyer, assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz, safeties coach Steve Gregory, and outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie. ESPN’s Field Read more... The post NFL world reacts as Dolphins fire several coaches appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer won't return

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer is out after one season with Mike McDaniel. Miami's defense ranked 18th in yards per game and 24th in points allowed and it wasn't good enough. McDaniel retained Boyer, who operated a Brian Flores-Bill Belichick-Patriots style defense based on his days in New England. ...
NFL

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
Yardbarker

Ravens OC Greg Roman Stepping Down

Roman is the second veteran Ravens coordinator to leave the team after they mutually parted ways with DC Wink Martindale last year. He had been with the team since 2019, and while Baltimore had a ton of success on offense that season, Roman has been criticized in recent seasons for his approach becoming stale.
BALTIMORE, MD
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy