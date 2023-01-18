Read full article on original website
Visit Longmont names new director
Visit Longmont is Longmont’s tourism organization. The group announced Sarah Leonard as its new executive director. Leonard currently resides in Alaska where she served as the president and CEO at the Alaska Travel Industry Association for the past 20 years. Bitten by the travel bug while in college, Leonard...
Digital checkout soar past 1 million along Front Range Libraries
The Front Range Downloadable Library broke records in 2022 with over 1 million checkouts. The Front Range Downloadable Library includes Boulder, Broomfield, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Loveland and Westminster public libraries. The consortium of libraries adopted 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks over 15 years ago. These books are available through...
Black+Haus Tavern to Serve Up Scratch-made Comfort Food in Littleton
The upscale bar will also feature an unbeatable whiskey selection and handmade cocktails in March.
Free candy tour, Fire and Ice Fest, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the final weekend of the National Western Stock Show to adoptable puppy yoga and more, there's something for everyone.
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
Vilmars Strautins
April 7, 1934 - January 11, 2023. Vilmārs Strautiņš, 88, of Broomfield, CO, died on January 11, 2023. He was born on April 7, 1934 in Birzgale, Latvia to Līna Otīlija Minkeviča and Kārlis Strautiņš. They lived on the farm until 1944, when they fled to Germany. After living in 13 different places in Germany, Vilmārs immigrated to the United States in 1956, and moved to Bergenfield, NJ where he found lodgings across the street from his future wife, Eva Jenchen.
LTE: We have a crisis in early childhood education
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
9News
Beatles legend announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Ringo Starr is coming to Colorado. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has announced two concerts in Colorado on a new North American tour. Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Starr...
Mary Bisesi
MARY CLARISSA (RINI) BISESI. Mary Clarissa Bisesi, age 98, went home to be with her Lord on January 11, 2023. She suffered from Dementia the last six months of her life, and lived in a nursing home in Boulder. Mary’s years of life were nothing short of well-lived, well-loved and very blessed. She remained steadfast in her Catholic faith throughout her life. If our love for her alone was enough to keep her here, she would be with us forever.
Grand champion steers visit Denver hotel for afternoon tea
DENVER — The National Western Stock Show's Grand Champion Steer and Reserve Champion Steer marched into The Brown Palace on Friday for afternoon tea. The 77th annual tradition brought the ribbon-winning steers down a red carpet and into the legendary Denver hotel's atrium lobby. Hotel guests and ticketed attendees...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Viola Anderson
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Viola Anderson in Strongsville, OH, who passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 88, leaving to mourn family and friends. You can send your sympathy in the guestbook provided and share it with the family. Viola...
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock project
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 20, 2023. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Concerns about downtown Castle Rock parking did not deter the town council from approving an 85-unit apartment, townhome and commercial development in the Meadows Town Center Tuesday night.
RTD hosting open house on FasTracks extension to Longmont
Interested community members can attend an open house about the FasTracks line extension that is supposed to reach Longmont one day. FasTracks is the Regional Transportation District’s voter-approved transit expansion program that began in 2004. Part of that plan is to build commuter rail service from Denver Union Station to Boulder, terminating in Longmont.
BoCo Mounted Rescue celebrates 25 years and new beginning
In 1997, a group of horse riders came together to form the Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, or MSAR, team. Now, 25 years later the team hopes to expand its services. When MSAR began, 37 men and women came together to assist the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office with missing or lost people, searching for evidence and other things in the open spaces of the county.
Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver
Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Bigger Than Roe Rally to be held in Longmont
Dozens of people are set to gather this weekend in Longmont to show their support for women’s rights. The Bigger Than Roe Rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sixth Avenue and Main Street on Saturday — one day before what would’ve been the Roe v. Wade 50th anniversary.
