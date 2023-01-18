ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges

Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man

DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge. Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside...
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton

A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
Man sentenced in Steamtown Mall security attack

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he was responsible for slashing a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face. Judge Jarbola’s Chambers confirms with Eyewitness News that Christian Pastro, has been sentenced to 11-23 ½ months followed by two years probation. In February 2022, Pastro was arrested after a […]
Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say

Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
Victim allegedly stops robbery suspect at gunpoint

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found attempting to rob someone before being stopped at gunpoint by the victim Tuesday. According to Franklin Township Police Department, around 7:56 a.m. Tuesday officers were called for a reported burglary happening in a unit block of Main Road in […]
11 grams of meth seized in traffic stop

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County. […]
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery

WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Man charged with threatening to kill neighbors

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Joseph John Walsh, 49, on allegations he threatened tenants of his apartment building after finding cat feces outside his door Tuesday. Walsh, of 320 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court...
