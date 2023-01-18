Read full article on original website
Related
Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction
WILKES-BARRE — Attending counseling and a four month in-patient therapy program to remain sober for more than a year was not enough to k
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
Man accused of strangling firefighter, kicking cop in groin during arrest
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man strangled a firefighter while they fought a fire and kicked a police officer in the groin when they tried to arrest him. Officials say the Plymouth Borough Police Department was called to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Vine Street on […]
YAHOO!
McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine
Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to...
YAHOO!
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges
Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man
DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge. Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside...
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
LehighValleyLive.com
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton
A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
Man sentenced in Steamtown Mall security attack
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been sentenced after police say he was responsible for slashing a Marketplace at Steamtown security guard in the face. Judge Jarbola’s Chambers confirms with Eyewitness News that Christian Pastro, has been sentenced to 11-23 ½ months followed by two years probation. In February 2022, Pastro was arrested after a […]
Man threatens mass shooting at LANTA Bethlehem stop, cops say
A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport allegedly sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
YAHOO!
Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say
Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
YAHOO!
Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges
Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court. Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30,...
Victim allegedly stops robbery suspect at gunpoint
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found attempting to rob someone before being stopped at gunpoint by the victim Tuesday. According to Franklin Township Police Department, around 7:56 a.m. Tuesday officers were called for a reported burglary happening in a unit block of Main Road in […]
11 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County. […]
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Man charged with threatening to kill neighbors
WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police arrested Joseph John Walsh, 49, on allegations he threatened tenants of his apartment building after finding cat feces outside his door Tuesday. Walsh, of 320 Warren St., Apt. 1, was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court...
Comments / 0