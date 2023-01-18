Read full article on original website
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
Jerry’s Street Churros Unveils Their First Location in Oceanside
Jerry’s Street Churros houses a collection of sweets
San Diego Channel
Museum Month kicks off this February with over 60 participating museums
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The 34th annual San Diego Museum Month is getting ready to kick off this February. The program, which aims to promote San Diego’s vibrant culture, will be the largest ever with over 60 museums participating. “Museum Month is all about getting out and exploring...
San Diego Museum Month: how to participate
San Diego Museum Month is returning for its 34th year in February, offering half-priced admissions to over 60 museums and other popular destinations throughout San Diego County.
Coast News
Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds
DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego...
luxury-houses.net
A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California
15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons This Coastal California Town Is The Perfect Winter Escape
Well known for beautiful beaches, Legoland, and the colorful flower fields, the seaside town of Carlsbad is busiest during the spring and summer. However, it’s an equally beautiful spot to visit in the winter. While temperatures dip a bit, outdoor activities are still abundant and the likelihood of sunshine is always high. Better yet, there are no crowds.
northcountydailystar.com
Landes Community Center Improvements
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
daytrippen.com
Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World
The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
Deli Belly Opening Soon In San Marcos
East County Sandwich Shop Planning Fifth Location
Transgender woman ‘crushed’ by international backlash after using YMCA shower
A transgender woman says she was shocked to learn she had become the center of international attention after using the women’s shower at the YMCA.
delmartimes.net
The Sound is on! The new $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles. But Marley, who did a stadium...
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
kusi.com
Former anchor Dave Scott gives updates on musical retirement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Alumni Dave Scott took his retirement some years ago and dove into a musical adventure. Now, he plays the trombone accross San Diego County. Dave Scott joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard with details of his career after KUSI.
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd
- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
91-year-old woodworker was told a table saw was too dangerous, so he built his own
EL CAJON, Calif. — When a 91-year-old man was told a table saw was 'too dangerous' for a person of his age, James Bass made his own. In this morning's Zevely Zone, I visited El Cajon to meet a wood crafting savant. Inside an ordinary looking house, I met...
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest
Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
