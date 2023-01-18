ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

Oddities expo draws lovers of the weird to Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR — Lovers of the strange, unusual and downright freaky braved the rain last Saturday to shop for one-of-a-kind items during the Oddities and Curiosities Expo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Hundreds lined up outside the expo hall on Saturday morning, waiting to get inside, where San Diego...
DEL MAR, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Meticulously Designed Home with Long Private Circular Driveway and A Massive Resort Style Pool Asks $7.8 Million in Poway, California

15835 El Camino Entrada Home in Poway, California for Sale. 15835 El Camino Entrada, Poway, California is a meticulously designed and remodeled contemporary estate on over 2+ acres of land in the prestigious gated community of Green Valley Estates in North Poway. This Home in Poway offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 15835 El Camino Entrada, please contact Jason Oppenheim (Phone: 310-990-6656) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
POWAY, CA
travelawaits.com

6 Reasons This Coastal California Town Is The Perfect Winter Escape

Well known for beautiful beaches, Legoland, and the colorful flower fields, the seaside town of Carlsbad is busiest during the spring and summer. However, it’s an equally beautiful spot to visit in the winter. While temperatures dip a bit, outdoor activities are still abundant and the likelihood of sunshine is always high. Better yet, there are no crowds.
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Landes Community Center Improvements

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - The John Landes Community Center in Oceanside’s Tri City neighborhood has been reactivated with renovations, new services and programs, the addition of a Library, and new skate area elements will be coming soon to the park. After the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
daytrippen.com

Fallbrook Avocado Festival Avocado Capital of the World

The Fallbrook Avocado Festival is a fun family event. Plan on arriving early; this place gets crowded with over 50,000 visitors. Enjoy Arts & Crafts, Farmer’s markets, Food Courts, Refreshment Gardens, Live Entertainment, Guacamole Contests, and Children’s Activities. Contests scheduled for the Avocado Festival include a giant avocado,...
FALLBROOK, CA
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Sheriff’s Station Coffee with the Community February 2nd

- EVERY FIRST WEDNESDAY OF THE MONTH THREE GREAT BANDS - Vista Sheriff’s Station will be co-hosting an event with Starbucks located at 465 Hacienda Drive, Vista CA 92081. Our new Captain, John Boyce, will be attending and meeting with our community members.
VISTA, CA
palmtreesandpellegrino.com

5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Vista Irrigation District to Sponsor Scholarship Contest

Vista Irrigation District invites local high school seniors to compete for scholarships from the district. Up to six scholarships may be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $3,000. The purpose of the scholarship program is to encourage students to learn more about how water related issues influence our daily lives.
VISTA, CA

