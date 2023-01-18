Read full article on original website
Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction
WILKES-BARRE — Attending counseling and a four month in-patient therapy program to remain sober for more than a year was not enough to k
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine
Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to...
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges
Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court. Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30,...
Police investigating Foster Township armed robbery
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Foster Township gas station on Friday afternoon. According to the department’s Facebook page, the robbery took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday at the Uni-Mart...
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton
A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
West Pittston man charged with discharging handgun, striking woman
WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police charged a man they allege randomly discharged a handgun out a bedroom window at two people
Minersville man jailed for drug offenses
Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges. Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.
Man accused of strangling firefighter, kicking cop in groin during arrest
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man strangled a firefighter while they fought a fire and kicked a police officer in the groin when they tried to arrest him. Officials say the Plymouth Borough Police Department was called to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Vine Street on […]
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges
Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
No danger to public in Easton death under investigation, police say
Easton police along with the Northampton County District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices were investigating an unattended death Saturday morning in the city, police said. Authorities were called about 8 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street after a body was discovered on the property, Lt. Matthew Gerould said.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting at two women in West Pittston
WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPDATE: Police arrested a man who they say fired eight shots at two women allegedly tampering with his vehicle, injuring one Thursday night in West Pittston. According to the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, Thursday around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of […]
Man gets 6.8 years in prison trafficking meth in NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man was sentenced to several years in prison on Thursday for trafficking nearly half a kilogram of methamphetamine in Pennsylvania. Officials announced 25-year-old Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, from Hazleton, was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison, with a three-year term of supervised release, for drug trafficking […]
Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man
DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge. Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside...
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Hunlock Township man arraigned for malnourished calves
SHICKSHINNY — A man from Hunlock Township where humane officers from the SPCA of Luzerne County seized more than 30 malnourished cow cal
