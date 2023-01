Jan. 19—FARMINGTON — A Waterford woman remained in jail Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms. Tina M. Alexander, 46, and Daniel Maxfield, 42, of Harrison were arrested Jan. 13 after police found them sleeping in a pickup truck behind the Irving convenience store on Main Street and checked on their well-being, according to an affidavit by police officer Jonathan Parker.

HARRISON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO