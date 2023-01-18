Read full article on original website
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies
Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
Watchdog group says State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Nebraska state employees union negotiates highest salary increases in more than 35 years
More than 8,000 Nebraska state employees would see the highest salary increases in more than 35 years under a tentative two-year contract agreement negotiated through their union. Under the agreement, union members would receive a 10%-27% raise, according to a news release from the Nebraska Association of Public Employees (NAPE).
Nebraska lawmakers adopt uncontroversial rule changes after brief debate
A total of 58 changes to the permanent rules were proposed to the Legislature this year, which led to more than 100 speakers testifying during a marathon nine-hour Rules Committee hearing last week. The process was one several lawmakers described as unprecedented, both in the number of rules changes offered...
