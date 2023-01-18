ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 1

Related
doniphanherald.com

Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety

LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Coalition backs bills to expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies

Saying "there should not be a wait to participate," Nebraskans gathered in the Capitol on Friday to support felons getting their voting rights back more quickly. Representatives of the newly formed Voting Rights Restoration Coalition backed two legislative proposals that would expand voting rights for Nebraskans convicted of felonies. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt uncontroversial rule changes after brief debate

A total of 58 changes to the permanent rules were proposed to the Legislature this year, which led to more than 100 speakers testifying during a marathon nine-hour Rules Committee hearing last week. The process was one several lawmakers described as unprecedented, both in the number of rules changes offered...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy