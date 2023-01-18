Read full article on original website
Alleged drug dealer accused of causing fatal overdose
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers say an accused drug dealer has been charged for allegedly causing a fatal fentanyl overdose in Lackawanna County. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Ontario Street in Peckville for a drug overdose around 11 p.m. on September 3, 2022. EMS were on the scene and attempted to […]
Two arrested in drug raid, fentanyl, gun seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug detectives say they arrested two people after a search warrant was served on a home resulting in a gun, and multiple drugs being seized. According to Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, on Wednesday investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street and […]
11 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found driving under the influence with 11 grams of meth, and other drugs inside her car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 1:30 a.m., troopers pulled over a green Jeep Liberty driving along Route 11 in Susquehanna County. […]
Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges
Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court. Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30,...
Police investigating Foster Township armed robbery
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Foster Township gas station on Friday afternoon. According to the department’s Facebook page, the robbery took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Friday at the Uni-Mart...
Woman accused of avoiding arrest by running out window
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman with an active arrest warrant, avoided police by jumping out a window after she was found unconscious. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 13 around 2:30 a.m., troopers arrived at the 600 block of Montrose Terrace Park in Susquehanna County to help EMS […]
McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine
Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to...
Man accused of strangling firefighter, kicking cop in groin during arrest
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man strangled a firefighter while they fought a fire and kicked a police officer in the groin when they tried to arrest him. Officials say the Plymouth Borough Police Department was called to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Vine Street on […]
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges
Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
West Pittston man charged with discharging handgun, striking woman
WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area Regional Police charged a man they allege randomly discharged a handgun out a bedroom window at two people
Shavertown man sentenced for fourth DUI conviction
WILKES-BARRE — Attending counseling and a four month in-patient therapy program to remain sober for more than a year was not enough to k
Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say
Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
Parolee wanted in Coinstar scam accused of dealing cocaine in Easton
A man on parole wanted in a Coinstar scam was arrested for dealing cocaine in Easton, city police said Thursday. Phillip Archer, 44, was arrested following a raid Thursday morning at his apartment on North Seventh Street, police Lt. Matthew Gerould said. The arrest was part of a months-long investigation...
Alleged grand theft auto suspect hit with more pursuit related charges
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Edwardsville faces his fifth offense of initiating a pursuit with law enforcement. The latest crimi
Two charged with high-speed chase involving dirt bikes
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives say two men are being charged after they were involved in separate high-speed police chases involving dirt bikes. According to the Honesdale Borough Police Department, in May 2022 around 6:30 p.m. officers on patrol in the area of Willow Avenue in Honesdale noticed a dirt bike with two riders […]
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Attempted homicide charge added against Shickshinny man
DALLAS TWP. — A preliminary hearing for a Shickshinny man accused of threatening an ex-girlfriend was continued Thursday when Dallas Township police added an attempted homicide charge. Todd William Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, told others he intended to kill his former girlfriend when he showed up outside...
Victim allegedly stops robbery suspect at gunpoint
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he was found attempting to rob someone before being stopped at gunpoint by the victim Tuesday. According to Franklin Township Police Department, around 7:56 a.m. Tuesday officers were called for a reported burglary happening in a unit block of Main Road in […]
Hazleton man sentenced on drug, money laundering charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Hazleton man was sentenced to prison for drug trafficking and money laundering. According to state police from October 2016 through May 2018 Joshua Sweet, 32, distributed ten different types of narcotics and was involved in a money laundering during the same time to hide the location, source, nature, and ownership […]
