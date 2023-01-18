Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO