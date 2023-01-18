Read full article on original website
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil
Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
Searches of North GA properties uncover drugs, guns and more
The search of two properties in North Georgia has resulted in the discovery of drugs, guns and cash. The Hart County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau Of Investigations conducted a search of a home in Hart County on Tuesday.
Two arrested in Towns County drug bust
A man and woman from Hayesville, North Carolina were arrested in Towns County on a list of drug-related charges on Tuesday. In a social media post Thursday, the Towns County Sheriff's Office said Nathan Allen Lemay, age 50, and Joy Shook, age 52, were arrested in what it called a "buy bust" operation.
NE Ga police blotter: Hartwell drug suspects ID’d, Gainesville robbery suspects arrested
We have this morning the names of the two people arrested in this week’s drug raids in Hart County: the Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell says 25 year-old Bryson Jordan and 21 year-old Alilse Scott were caught with forty pounds of pot; also firearms and thousands of dollars in cash. They’re facing marijuana trafficking charges.
Hall County authorities seize $85K in illegal drugs, arrest 3 suspects
The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on Tuesday after they were allegedly found in possession of $85,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to a press release from the agency, Riley Lena Smith, 22, Dennis Mclearn, 30, and Jayden Richey, 23, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on a series of drug charges. Smith is from Buford while Mclearn and Richey are from Gainesville.
Hall County inmate who escaped a work detail captured in Buford
A Hall County inmate who walked away from a work release detail on Dec. 22 is back in custody. On Friday, deputies with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office located 45-year-old Cedric Demitri Rogers, of Flowery Branch, at an abandoned house on Talley Lane just off Thompson Mill Road. Rogers...
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
Alleged hitman in murder-for-hire plot at Gwinnett dealership also suspect in south Fulton drive-by
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police say they believe the man hired to kill a woman at a used car dealership is also responsible for a drive-by shooting the day before. Courtney Owens was gunned down in cold blood while at work at Royal Court Motors on Dec. 10.
Five people suspected of armed robbery at house party near Gainesville arrested
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Five people suspected of conducting an armed robbery at a house party near Gainesville have been arrested. Four people were robbed at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 at a party at a home in the 100 block of McConnell Drive. According...
Police searching for mastermind in ‘murder for hire’ shooting of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A second man has been identified as a suspect in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett County car dealership. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson has learned that Gwinnett County police are now searching for the man in what they believe was a murder-for-hire plot.
Taxi driver charged with killing wife in Gainesville
Jan. 18—A Gainesville taxi driver was charged with killing his wife Tuesday, Jan. 17 at their Crescent Drive home in Gainesville, according to authorities. Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. The...
Gainesville woman found dead in home; husband arrested
A Gainesville man was arrested Tuesday night, just hours after investigators discovered his wife had been killed, police said.
Police arrest wanted, armed suspects in Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested several armed teens recently at an Atlanta apartment complex. On Jan. 10, at about 12:30 p.m., Atlanta police received a tip that a wanted person was near 3041 Landrum Drive SW with several other suspects. Officers were informed that the group of men and...
Friend of protester killed by troopers at site of proposed police facility defends them
ATLANTA — A friend of the protester who was killed during a raid targeting the controversial site of an Atlanta police training facility is defending his friend as someone who was not violent. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tom Jones talked to...
Monroe man sentenced following guilty plea in fatal vehicle crash in 2021
A Walton County man was given a prison term recently after he pleaded guilty to a vehicle crash in 2021 that claimed the life of an Athens man. Clarke County Superior Court Judge imposed a sentence of 10 years with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation for Sean Steven Brown, 22, of Monroe.
Pedestrian killed by GDOT HERO truck, Georgia State Patrol says
ATLANTA — A pedestrian was killed Thursday night by a Georgia Department of Transportation Highway Emergency Response Operator truck. Georgia State Patrol said troopers received reports of a crash on Interstate 75/85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Body Of Missing Georgia Man Found Burning In Woods
They found another body in the same wooded area.
Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
