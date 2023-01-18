ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators charge suspects with multiple felonies after seizing large quantity of Marijuana and THC oil

Three people are in Hall County Jail without bond after thousands of dollars in illegal drugs were found in a Gainesville residence according to law enforcement. Riley Lena Smith, 22; Dennis Mclearn, 30 and Jayden Richey, 23 were arrested Tuesday, Jan. 17 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force after finding a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant at an apartment unit located in the 200 block of Foothills Parkway.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Two arrested in Towns County drug bust

A man and woman from Hayesville, North Carolina were arrested in Towns County on a list of drug-related charges on Tuesday. In a social media post Thursday, the Towns County Sheriff's Office said Nathan Allen Lemay, age 50, and Joy Shook, age 52, were arrested in what it called a "buy bust" operation.
TOWNS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County authorities seize $85K in illegal drugs, arrest 3 suspects

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people on Tuesday after they were allegedly found in possession of $85,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to a press release from the agency, Riley Lena Smith, 22, Dennis Mclearn, 30, and Jayden Richey, 23, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on a series of drug charges. Smith is from Buford while Mclearn and Richey are from Gainesville.
HALL COUNTY, GA
YAHOO!

Taxi driver charged with killing wife in Gainesville

Jan. 18—A Gainesville taxi driver was charged with killing his wife Tuesday, Jan. 17 at their Crescent Drive home in Gainesville, according to authorities. Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 6 p.m. Tuesday to a 911 call from a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. The...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YAHOO!

Monroe man sentenced following guilty plea in fatal vehicle crash in 2021

A Walton County man was given a prison term recently after he pleaded guilty to a vehicle crash in 2021 that claimed the life of an Athens man. Clarke County Superior Court Judge imposed a sentence of 10 years with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation for Sean Steven Brown, 22, of Monroe.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed while trying to stop vehicle break-in in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight shooting in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department says Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Shepherds Path in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they located a male in his 30s with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

