Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’
The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
Beyoncé makes controversial live return at exclusive Dubai concert
US singer plays first full concert for more than four years to audience of invited influencers and journalists
NME
Madonna announces second London ‘Celebration Tour’ show due to overwhelming demand
Madonna has announced a second London show as part of her The Celebration Tour due to overwhelming demand. The tour, which was announced earlier this week (January 17), will take fans on a journey through the iconic pop star’s last four decades and, according to a press release, “pay respect to the city of New York where her career in music began”.
NME
A$AP Rocky shares new single ‘Same Problems?’, says fourth album is “finished”
A$AP Rocky has shared a new track called ‘Same Problems?’, and revealed that his fourth studio album is “finished”. The New York-born artist premiered the song last month as part of his Amazon Music Live Thursday Night Football performance, with the studio version landing on streaming services yesterday (January 18).
NME
The Raincoats legend Gina Birch shares video for ‘I Play My Bass Loud’
Gina Birch of The Raincoats has shared a new solo single called ‘I Play My Bass Loud’ – listen below. The song will appear on the post-punk star’s debut studio album of the same name, which is due for release on February 24 via Jack White‘s Third Man Records (pre-order/pre-save here).
The 26-carat Tenner Diamond was purchased at a "car boot sale" for $10 because its owner thought it was costume jewelry
A 26.27-carat cushion-shaped diamond was dubbed the "Tenner Diamond" because its original owner paid just $10 for it. The story of the Tenner Diamond goes back to the late 1980s. A woman from the UK was browsing at a car boot sale in Isleworth, West London.
NME
Guns ‘N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to confirm band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns ‘N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly confirmed that the band will play this year’s Glastonbury Festival. The hard rockers have been heavily rumoured to play 2023’s edition of the festival, which has so far only revealed one headliner in Elton John. Speaking on his...
A time traveler from a parallel universe, the legend of the man from Taured
In July 1954, a man arrived at Tokyo Airport on a business trip. It is not his first time in Japan, as he routinely visits for business. He handed his passport to immigration, and this is where the story gets interesting.
NME
Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle
Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME
Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig
Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
NME
Drake now owns the 14k gold-plated PSP created for Pharrell Williams
Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams. According to the listing on the Pharrell Williams-owned online auction house Joopiter, the gold-plated PSP was commissioned in 2008 to go alongside Williams’ existing golden Blackberry. The PSP featured a 14k gold casing...
Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week
Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
NME
YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video
YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME
Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”
Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
NME
Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel remix Caroline Polachek’s ‘Welcome To My Island’
Charli XCX and The 1975‘s George Daniel have remixed Caroline Polachek‘s new single ‘Welcome To My Island’ – check it out below. The track will appear on Polachek’s upcoming second album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’, which is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day (February 14).
NME
Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance
From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME
Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor
Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
NME
Virtual K-pop girl group MAVE: to debut next week
Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble, has announced a debut date for up-and-coming virtual meta girl group MAVE:. The entertainment company took to social media earlier this month to announce that MAVE: will be releasing their debut single album ‘Pandora’s Box’ on January 25. Their debut record is set to include title track ‘Pandora’ and ‘Wonderland (Idypia)’. With this, MAVE: is the first girl group to debut in 2023.
Work less, live more: is it time to end the five-day week?
I have been meaning to write about the miracles of the four-day week for a while now. Ever since I started working a four-day week last August, in fact. This was prompted by a change in childcare arrangements (our two-year-old, Aubrey, started his own four-day week at nursery) and an upping of my wife’s work commitments. We all thought it best that I should take charge of him on Fridays. Having heard friends hymn their own four-day weeks (“It revolutionised Sundays,” said a friend who had taken Mondays off to look after his boys), I thought the arrangement would suit my right-on, pro-feminist, climate-conscious, kind-of-had-it-with-constant-deadlines sensibility rather well.
NME
Courteeners’ Liam Fray on ‘St. Jude’ heading for Number One: “We feel pretty blessed”
Courteeners‘ frontman Liam Fray has spoken to NME about the band heading for Number One this week with the 15th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘St. Jude’ – as well as plans for new material and touring the US with Paris Jackson. Originally released in...
Comments / 0