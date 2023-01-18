ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Måneskin get “married” by Alessandro Michele to celebrate new album ‘RUSH!’

The members of Måneskin got “married” in a four-way “wedding” ceremony to celebrate the release of their new album, ‘RUSH!’. Spotify threw the Italian rockers the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy, in which they each professed their “eternal loyalty to one another”. The ceremony was officiated by Italian fashion designer Alessandro Michele, while Machine Gun Kelly, Baz Luhrmann and Paolo Sorrentino were among the guests present for the band’s ‘nuptials’.
NME

Ed Sheeran pays tribute to Jamal Edwards with powerful SBTV freestyle

Ed Sheeran has honoured his friend, the late Jamal Edwards, with a 64-bar freestyle for SBTV – the online hip-hop and youth culture broadcaster Edwards founded in 2006. Sheeran’s freestyle was filmed inside an empty Stamford Bridge – home stadium of Chelsea FC, whom Edwards was a lifelong fan of – with the name Jamal spelled out in the stands. The singer-songwriter delivers a raw, emotive set of bars as he expresses his grief at Edwards’ death, aged 31, in February of last year.
NME

Watch footage of David Crosby’s last gig

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performance. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is...
COLORADO STATE
NME

Drake now owns the 14k gold-plated PSP created for Pharrell Williams

Drake has apparently purchased a 14k gold-plated PSP that was commissioned in 2008 by Pharrell Williams. According to the listing on the Pharrell Williams-owned online auction house Joopiter, the gold-plated PSP was commissioned in 2008 to go alongside Williams’ existing golden Blackberry. The PSP featured a 14k gold casing...
Footwear News

Elon Musk’s Supermodel Mother Maye Musk Blooms in Rose-Print Dress & Retro Platform Pumps at Berlin Fashion Week

Maye Musk, supermodel and mother to Elon Musk, kicked off the new season in Germany during Berlin Fashion Week. While hitting the red carpet at Tempelhof Airport for the Marc Cain fall 2023 fashion show, Musk wore a black knee-length dress. Covered in a red illustrated rose print, The piece included draped sleeves with a keyhole bodice and lightly smocked neckline topped with a thin black satin bow. The knee-length style was cinched with a thin black belt and layered over bright red tights. Musk completed her outfit with a black faux fur jacket. When it came to shoes, the CoverGirl muse slipped...
NME

YG Entertainment continues teasing new girl group BABYMONSTER with dance performance video

YG Entertainment is continuing to tease its new girl group BABYMONSTER, this time unveiling five of its members with a dance performance video. Earlier today (January 19), the South Korean music label released the new video starring five of BABYMONSTER’s members: Ruka, Haram, Asa, Rora, and Ahyeon. The group perform a dance to Young Money’s ‘Senile’ featuring Tyga, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne, choreographed by YGX dancer and Street Woman Fighter star Lee Jung. BABYMONSTER are completed by Dain and Prita, who do not appear in the video.
NME

Måneskin address queerbaiting accusations: “We live every day very closely with people from the community”

Måneskin have addressed accusations of queerbaiting levelled against them. Although two members of the Italian rock band – bassist Victoria de Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio – belong to the LGBTQ+ community, frontman Damiano David and guitarist Thomas Raggi have faced criticism for adopting a more gender-fluid style, often with makeup and high heels, despite being straight.
NME

Eddie Redmayne on ‘Cabaret’, ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and the physical cost of performance

From playing Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything to Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, British actor Eddie Redmayne knows how to disappear into a role. Which brings us to Cabaret, the astounding 2021 production of the classic musical that won seven Olivier awards, including Best Actor for Redmayne for his turn as ‘The Emcee’ of the decadent Kit Kat Club in 1920s Berlin. With the cast album now available, the 41-year-old star took time to reflect on what’s been one of the highlights of an already astonishing career.
NME

Che Lingo shares Queen-inspired ‘My Radio’ featuring Roger Taylor

Che Lingo has unveiled a new single, ‘My Radio’, featuring Queen‘s Roger Taylor – check it out below. The track takes inspiration from Queen’s hit ‘Radio Ga Ga’, reimagining the song through a contemporary hip-hop lens as a dedication to Lingo’s late grandmother.
NME

Virtual K-pop girl group MAVE: to debut next week

Metaverse Entertainment, a subsidiary of South Korean mobile game developer Netmarble, has announced a debut date for up-and-coming virtual meta girl group MAVE:. The entertainment company took to social media earlier this month to announce that MAVE: will be releasing their debut single album ‘Pandora’s Box’ on January 25. Their debut record is set to include title track ‘Pandora’ and ‘Wonderland (Idypia)’. With this, MAVE: is the first girl group to debut in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Work less, live more: is it time to end the five-day week?

I have been meaning to write about the miracles of the four-day week for a while now. Ever since I started working a four-day week last August, in fact. This was prompted by a change in childcare arrangements (our two-year-old, Aubrey, started his own four-day week at nursery) and an upping of my wife’s work commitments. We all thought it best that I should take charge of him on Fridays. Having heard friends hymn their own four-day weeks (“It revolutionised Sundays,” said a friend who had taken Mondays off to look after his boys), I thought the arrangement would suit my right-on, pro-feminist, climate-conscious, kind-of-had-it-with-constant-deadlines sensibility rather well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy