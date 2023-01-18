Read full article on original website
Pirates releasing Miguel Andújar confirms Yankees’ countless missteps
First and foremost, we have bad news for all the New York Yankees haters out there. It’s official: Miguel Andújar is no longer employed by an MLB team. Neither is Clint Frazier. So all the hilarious, original Andújar-Frazier trade jokes are dead. We’re sorry to do a disservice to comedy like this.
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office
At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The 2023 Cubs are an interesting ballclub
The second decade of the 21st century did not lack for intrigue for Chicago Cubs fans. The club entered the decade with new ownership for the first time in generations, barreling headfirst into a tank in search of some top draft picks and cash savings to be plunged into payroll when the team was ready to win. We all know what happened next: three consecutive 90+ loss seasons from 2011-13, crummy ball through deadline day in 2014 followed by .500 ball through the end of the season, and then the Cubs flipped the switch, playing winning baseball through the rest of the decade. The 2021 club saw the end of an era with franchise icons shipped out of town.
Heyman: Cubs are one of the clear winners of MLB offseason
MLB insider Jon Heyman and Tony Gwynn Jr. of the Audacy Original Podcast “Big Time Baseball” talked about the Cubs’ activity and explained why they’re “one of the clear winners of the offseason.”
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep
The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
Former Cubs Reliever Chapman Lands With New Team
Former Chicago Cubs reliever Aroldis Chapman has landed with a new team after a falling out with the New York Yankees.
Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs
Mike Tauchman signs one-year Minor League Deal with Chicago Cubs.
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major Trade
As we approach February when pitchers and catchers will finally be reporting to camp and baseball will slowly begin firing up Spring Training for the new season, many teams are looking to add to their rosters, plug up some possible holes, and solidify their teams in time for games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s most recent shot at Yankees shows how weak Blue Jays are
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has gone from one of the most beloved young stars in the game to a certified troll, at least among New York Yankees fans. He’s been nothing but an agitator since bursting onto the MLB scene and his antics have been poorly executed. There’s an art...
Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster
The Chicago Bulls have over a dozen total All-Star selections accounted for on their roster. But it turns on that their most highly-valued player might just be a guy who doesn’t have a single one of them. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls guard Alex Caruso may be the one... The post Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chicago Cubs News: A look at the White Sox, Pablo Lopez, and more
From 2019 through 2022, the window was there for the Chicago White Sox to take over the city of Chicago from the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox were doing everything right as they were able to lock up their young stars to team-friendly contract extensions and had emerging game-changing talents in outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert. The hiring of manager Tony La Russa in 2021 threw a wrench in the White Sox trajectory and played a factor in why the team was bounced from the playoffs in the first round in 2021 and missed the playoffs in 2022.
Chicago Cubs roster: Looking at 2023 home run projections
One of the goals of the 2023 Chicago Cubs is to drastically improve home run production from last year. This offseason they have added several bats that should help bring some pop, but select returning players will also be looking to increase their power production from last season. FanGraphs provides...
Report: Bears’ Ian Cunningham turned down Cardinals’ GM offer
Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was reportedly offered the Arizona Cardinals’ GM job but turned it down, per FOX’s Jay Glazer. The report comes days after Arizona introduced Monti Ossenfort as the team’s new general manager. Cunningham reportedly interviewed for the Cardinals’ GM vacancy last...
