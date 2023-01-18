ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
The Daily Telegram

James W. Pfister: Attempted world order for stability, peace

In any community of the United States, the absence of a police force would lead to criminal behavior. How does the international community, with no police force, manage stability? How does it deal with the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of a nation-state?  The League of Nations, following...
The Guardian

Proud Boys on defensive at sedition trial haunted by absent Trump

While federal prosecutors are casting the Capitol insurrection trial of five far-right Proud Boys leaders as an attempt to bring participants of an attack on US democracy to account, the members of the group are using the proceedings to ask one question even some of their opponents on the political left agree is valid.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

India is about to overtake China as the most populous country – but as birthrates fall, we’re facing life in a greyer world. Are we prepared for the physical, political and financial challenges ahead?
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
Matt O'Hern

Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools

At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy