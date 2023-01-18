Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Related
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Ukraine is fighting for all of us. Now Europe must fight too | Simon Tisdall
As Russia threatens another offensive, this is the moment of maximum danger. Ukraine’s allies must move fast and decisively
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Russia-Ukraine war live: UK foreign secretary would like Ukraine to get Leopard tanks as Putin ally warns of ‘global catastrophe’
James Cleverly asked about German hesitation on sending tanks as Duma president threatens US and Nato over sending weapons to Kyiv
James W. Pfister: Attempted world order for stability, peace
In any community of the United States, the absence of a police force would lead to criminal behavior. How does the international community, with no police force, manage stability? How does it deal with the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of a nation-state? The League of Nations, following...
Losing their religion: why US churches are on the decline
As the US adjusts to an increasingly non-religious population, thousands of churches are closing each year – probably accelerated by Covid
Netanyahu to fire minister as ordered by top Israeli court, confidant says
JERUSALEM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will dismiss coalition ally Aryeh Deri from the cabinet on Sunday following a Supreme Court order for his removal over his criminal record, said a confidant of the minister.
Proud Boys on defensive at sedition trial haunted by absent Trump
While federal prosecutors are casting the Capitol insurrection trial of five far-right Proud Boys leaders as an attempt to bring participants of an attack on US democracy to account, the members of the group are using the proceedings to ask one question even some of their opponents on the political left agree is valid.
Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb
India is about to overtake China as the most populous country – but as birthrates fall, we’re facing life in a greyer world. Are we prepared for the physical, political and financial challenges ahead?
EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region
MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...
Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools
At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
Comments / 0