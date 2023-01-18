Read full article on original website
United Way puts out a call for volunteers
United Way of Junction City / Geary county is seeking volunteers for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and the Allocation process. In the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program you can pick your own hours and training will be provided. Greeters and tax preparers will be needed. Allocation volunteers help...
Geary County Commission talks about the local need for childcare
Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano wants the EDC / Chamber to take the lead on the need for childcare in the community. There has been one meeting and another one is scheduled Jan. 31. "I think it's an economic development issue," said Giordano. "We're trying to get businesses in here, and a bunch of jobs. Well who's going to watch the kids." The commissioner added on the 31st officials need to figure out who is going to take the lead.
USD 475 Geary County, Fort Riley earn Army Community Partnership Award
FORT RILEY - On January 10th, 2023, the US Army named Fort Riley, one of seven installations, as a 2022 Army Community Partnership Award winner. USD 475 Geary County and Fort Riley were recognized for the partnership between the installation and school district for a first Design-build Capital Improvement, Repair and Maintenance Intergovernmental Support Agreement(IGSA).
Geary County Conservation District prepares for annual event
Geary County Conservation District will hold their annual meeting on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H/Senior Center. The Board of Supervisors will give their annual report and elect two Supervisors for a 3 year term. The meal is sponsored by local banks and is free to the public.
Red Cross blood drive begins
Fifty-nine units of blood were collected on day one of the blood drive in Junction City. That exceeded the goal of 57. The drive continues from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Municipal Building.
Geary County 4-H provides information updates
4-H Club Day in Geary County will be held Feb. 11 at the First Presbyterian Church in Junction City. Pre-entry forms and event descriptions are available online at http://www.geary.k-state.edu/4-h/. They are also in the December 4-H newsletter. Entry forms are due to the Extension Office by Jan. 26 at 5...
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
agdaily.com
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
Discussion occurs about Geary County fairgrounds property
Geary County Commission Chairman Keith Ascher provided an update Tuesday on a recent roundtable discussion about the fairground property and the entities involved. "There's a lot of confusion about who owns what, who is in charge of what, who oversees what. " There were breakout sessions for each group and...
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
2 children, 1 adult die in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two children and one adult died because of a house fire in Topeka Friday morning, while another adult is in the hospital. The original call came in just before 5:00 a.m. to the 900 block of Southwest Warren Avenue. Firefighters found a total of four people inside, according to the fire department. […]
Geary County jobless rate remains steady
Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December. This is an increase from 2.8% in November and an increase from 2.8% in December 2021. Geary County...
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Coble, Stefan Scott; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Law enforcement in north-central Kan. issues fentanyl warning
CLOUD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in north-central Kansas have recently fielded several calls about illicit Fentanyl in Cloud County, according to a statement from Concordia Chief of Police and Cloud County Sheriff. At this time law enforcement authorities believe it is circulating illegally within communities in Cloud County. "We...
Geary County Booking Photos Jan. 18
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Damian Godoy Aguirre, Failure to appear, Arrested 1/17. Ramone Dodson, Failure to...
Kansas historic site being used as dumping ground, sheriff investigating
LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A local sheriff’s office is on the lookout for the people responsible for dumping garbage at a historic site. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported that criminal littering took place at the Rocky Ford Bridge on Monday, Jan. 16. The sheriff’s office also reminded local residents to use the local landfill […]
🎤 Forward Ever: I Love My Librarian Award winner, KSU's Tara Coleman
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with I Love My Librarian Award winner, Tara Coleman.
