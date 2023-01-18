ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KTVL

Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
KTVL

Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade

SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products

Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Taking care of heart health, maintaining good health in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — "New year, new me," is a popular saying in January. Many people set goals to be healthier and take care of their body. KATU spoke with professor of medicine and cardiology with the University of Washington, Eugene Yang, who shared how we can take care of our heart health.
PORTLAND, OR

