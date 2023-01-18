Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer Dies
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW Portland
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this week
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
Mt. Shasta Ski Park enjoying a great start to winter
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — What fell as rain in the valley made for incredible snow totals in the mountains, something very evident in the car-height snowbanks along Ski Park Highway off of Highway 89. That highway leads to one place that is enjoying the departure of the storm train,...
Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
Oregon State Pinball Championship hits the bumpers at Blairally Village Arcade
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eighth Annual Oregon State Pinball Championship kicked off Saturday. "We got started here at 10 a.m. sharp. We could be playing as late as 9 p.m. For the lucky ones who have a good day, it's gonna be a long day," said organizer Matt Walton.
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, gets 'incomplete' grade
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, is failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the audit report from Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's office and the...
K9 helps Oregon state trooper find meth, fentanyl in SUV; California driver arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 28-year-old from California was arrested on drug charges after an Oregon State Police K9 found meth and fentanyl hidden inside a vehicle in Deschutes County. An OSP Senior Trooper pulled over an SUV at about 5 p.m. Thursday for a lane violation along Highway 97...
Oregon looks to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products
Lawmakers in Oregon introduced a new bill that would end the sale of flavored tobacco and vape products across the state. House Bill 3090 aims to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products. This includes hookah, e-cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco. “We have been setting...
Family hopes their loss will inspire others to give the gift of organ donation
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a Columbia County family suffered the sudden loss of their teenage daughter, they are pushing forward, hoping to encourage others to give the gift of organ donation. Tina King’s 19-year-old daughter, Amber, passed away in 2020 after complications from diabetes. Amber was an organ...
Taking care of heart health, maintaining good health in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — "New year, new me," is a popular saying in January. Many people set goals to be healthier and take care of their body. KATU spoke with professor of medicine and cardiology with the University of Washington, Eugene Yang, who shared how we can take care of our heart health.
