Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
cityandstatepa.com

2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal

City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
VISTA.Today

City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania

A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone State who are...
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford

Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
pabucketlist.com

The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip

If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
Lancaster Farming

Meet the Goats and Farmers Behind This Year's PA Farm Show Winning Cheese

SARVER, Pa. — On 130 acres of land about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Goat Rodeo Farm and Dairy is mustering through winter like so many other farms in southwestern Pennsylvania. Its more than 140 Alpine and Nubian goats are waiting out the winter cold and, quite possibly, yearning for warmer days. Meanwhile, their milk is quietly being made into world-renowned cheese.
