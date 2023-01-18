Read full article on original website
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Pennsylvania city among U.S.’s best for work-life balance: study
It’s important to balance both work and play. Citizens of one Pennsylvania city seem to have a knack for this, as a new study has ranked it as one of the best for work-life balance and mental health in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. cities rank among best...
Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee
Rising prices, inflation wiped out Pa.'s $7.25/hr wage, according to a new report. The post Philly, Pgh. among U.S. cities with lowest real minimum wage | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvania school district gives cops access to patrol rifles | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
cityandstatepa.com
2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal
City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania
A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone State who are...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Brand-New Eurostyle House in Milford
Want to become the talk of your Poconos resort community? Build one of these on the lot you buy. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. I almost never feature houses that haven’t yet been built on this channel.
thevalleyledger.com
Schlossberg seeks to ensure pet insurance doesn’t bite consumers
HARRISBURG, Jan. 20 – For many Pennsylvanians, pets are chosen family who deserve all the love, affection and care their human family receive. As a proud parent — to two humans and two dogs — state Rep. Mike Schlossberg takes that seriously. “Lexi and Chrissy are as...
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful kicks off community improvement project with free supply giveaway
Registration is open for the 2023 Pick Up Pennsylvania community improvement initiative, and events scheduled with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful from March 1 through May 31 receive free supplies. Pick Up Pennsylvania is a year-long initiative, but events scheduled in that time receive free trash bags, gloves and safety vests provided...
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
WJAC TV
PA to send disaster support personnel to California following devastating flooding
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — State officials announced that two staffers from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency are being deployed to California to assist in the recovery efforts after several storms brought devastating flooding and damage to many parts of the state. “The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen...
Pa. ‘tripledemic’ watch: Hospitals holding up, but COVID-19 deaths rising
Pennsylvania is at a significant juncture in terms of winter illnesses that often strain hospitals.
pabucketlist.com
The 10 Longest Covered Bridges in PA Road Trip
If you love covered bridges AND road trips, this article is for you!. What follows is a road trip itinerary that visits the ten longest covered bridges in Pennsylvania, and includes a route map that you can download for free to your computer or mobile device. The route as described...
Lancaster Farming
Meet the Goats and Farmers Behind This Year's PA Farm Show Winning Cheese
SARVER, Pa. — On 130 acres of land about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh, Goat Rodeo Farm and Dairy is mustering through winter like so many other farms in southwestern Pennsylvania. Its more than 140 Alpine and Nubian goats are waiting out the winter cold and, quite possibly, yearning for warmer days. Meanwhile, their milk is quietly being made into world-renowned cheese.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Penn
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Pennsylvania using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
