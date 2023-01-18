ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections

(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs

The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors

These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Suns 112

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center. After opening their four-game road trip with three straight double-digit losses, the Pacers were in it until the final second on Saturday night in Phoenix. In the end, though, the result was the same, as the Pacers (23-25) fell to...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/20/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 20, 2023. Naji Marshall questionable for Friday game at Orlando. New Orleans has been forced to alter its lineup multiple times this season in response to a starter being sidelined,...
The Keys to the Hawks Win Streak

When Nate McMillan was asked about his team playing at a quicker tempo of late, he couldn't quite compartmentalize that one category. "That's what we've wanted to do really all season long: play faster. But it starts with getting stops. It's difficult to do that when you're taking the ball out of the net. We're rebounding the ball, we're pushing the ball, we're attacking."
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee

The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023

While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Grizzlies 1-20-23

The Lakers (20-25) face the Grizzlies (31-13) on Friday evening in the first of three matchups this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The Lakers have been without Anthony...
Dallas Mavericks’ Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. The injury to Wood’s non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. He will be re-evaluated next week. Wood winced in...
Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
Haliburton Eighth in Third Fan Returns for 2023 All-Star Voting

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton remains eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the third and final returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.2 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game)...
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three

Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty

Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
