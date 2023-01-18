Read full article on original website
NBA
Bleacher Report: Updated Mock Draft with two-round projections
(B/R) — The 2022-23 NBA season is past its midway point, and the upcoming draft class continues to look strong with the top prospects maintaining high levels of play—not to mention new, intriguing prospects are starting to emerge. A few international players have made waves overseas lately, giving...
NBA
Warriors to rest Stephen Curry, 3 other starters vs. Cavs
The Golden State Warriors will be without four of their five regular starters tonight in Cleveland (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass) to give them some rest. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green — who account for 65% of Golden State’s points per game — will not play against the Cavs. Additionally, big men Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green are both probable for the game.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Warriors
These are the tough days of the NBA schedule for most teams – wiping out the remainder of their big inter-conference trips in the final stretch before the All-Star Break. On Friday night, the road-weary Warriors roll into Cleveland to compete an extended tour and revisit a classic rivalry.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Suns 112
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center. After opening their four-game road trip with three straight double-digit losses, the Pacers were in it until the final second on Saturday night in Phoenix. In the end, though, the result was the same, as the Pacers (23-25) fell to...
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/20/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 20, 2023. Naji Marshall questionable for Friday game at Orlando. New Orleans has been forced to alter its lineup multiple times this season in response to a starter being sidelined,...
NBA
The Keys to the Hawks Win Streak
When Nate McMillan was asked about his team playing at a quicker tempo of late, he couldn't quite compartmentalize that one category. "That's what we've wanted to do really all season long: play faster. But it starts with getting stops. It's difficult to do that when you're taking the ball out of the net. We're rebounding the ball, we're pushing the ball, we're attacking."
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
5 stats to know: NBA Paris Game 2023
While only 282 miles separates Chicago and Detroit by car, the longtime NBA rivals have traveled nearly 4,000 miles to Paris to face one another in the final NBA Global Game of the 2022-23 season. Here are five stats to know entering Thursday’s game at Accor Arena. Chicago won...
NBA
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Raptors
The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-24) head back home to take on the Toronto Raptors (20-25) on Thursday night at Target Center. Minnesota is on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, 122-118. Seven players scored in the double-digits for the Timberwolves, with Jaden McDaniels posting a team-high 18 points. Kyle Anderson earned a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Grizzlies 1-20-23
The Lakers (20-25) face the Grizzlies (31-13) on Friday evening in the first of three matchups this season. The game tips at 7:00 p.m. on Spectrum SportsNet and 710 ESPN radio. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. ANTHONY DAVIS UPDATE. The Lakers have been without Anthony...
NBA
Dallas Mavericks’ Wood to miss multiple games with broken thumb
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood will miss multiple games with a broken left thumb. The injury to Wood’s non-shooting hand occurred during the Mavericks’ 130-122 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday night, the team said Thursday. He will be re-evaluated next week. Wood winced in...
NBA
Pool Report on the Raptors’ Timeout at the end of Tonight’s Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Eric Koreen (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors game. QUESTION: “Before the [Pascal] Siakam – [Al] Horford jump ball, did Nick Nurse ask any member of the officiating party if he could challenge the play if he called timeout?”
NBA
Lillard 10th In Jersey Sales, 7th In West All-Star Guard Voting
Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard tends to draw a lot of attention when he's on the court. He's been getting a fair amount off the court lately as well. First, Lillard picked up 187,910 votes in the last week of fan voting for starters at the 2023 All-Star Game, scheduled to be held February 19 in Salt Lake City. But Lillard still remains in seventh among Western Conference guards in the latest round of returns. He's got considerably more votes that Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a part-time starter this season, in eighth but is well behind another Lakers guard, Russell Westbrook, in sixth.
NBA
"Believe In The Process" | Jazz Welcome Back Royce O'Neale As Utah Hosts Brooklyn On Friday
After an offseason full of changes that saw the Jazz trade four of their five starters — all while hiring a new head coach and bringing in 10 new players — it was only a matter of time before those starters returned to Vivint Arena with their new teams.
NBA
Haliburton Eighth in Third Fan Returns for 2023 All-Star Voting
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton remains eighth among Eastern Conference guards in the third and final returns from fan voting for the 2023 All-Star Game, which the NBA released Thursday. Haliburton leads the Pacers in scoring at 20.2 points per game and also leads the NBA in assists (10.2 per game)...
NBA
WDSU Fletcher Mackel on NBA trade scenarios, LeBron James and NBA scoring record | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, WDSU’s Fletcher Mackel joins the podcast (7:35) to fire up the trade machine and discuss his favorite trade NBA scenarios for the Pelicans and the rest of the Western Conference. The crew also talk about which teams in the West might...
NBA
Ask Sam Mailbag: LaMelo's Injury, Coby White, The Corner Three
Mike Sutera: LaMelo suffered yet another ankle sprain. If I'm the Hornets I sit him the rest of the year. Tank and help get him healthy. Also read the Raptors have told teams they’re going to do something. Anunoby? More stuff: Indy supposedly open to trading Duarte. Soured on him already. Injured to start the season and really struggling with his shot. Wonder if there is a deal to be made with Knicks. They like Toppin. Knicks were big fans of his during the draft.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Generational Talent with Brad Daugherty
Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty joins the pod to discuss the Cavaliers young core, his experience as an All-Star the last time the Jazz hosted the annual festivities, the team's culture and much more! After the interview, Justin and Carter recap the Cavs heartbreaking loss to the Grizzlies. Please Note: The...
