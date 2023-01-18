State seeks nominees to represent Oregon on Pacific Fisheries Management Council
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking nominees to represent the state on the Pacific Fisheries Management Council.
The council manages fisheries for about 119 species of salmon, groundfish, coastal pelagic species and highly migratory species off the West Coast. It includes 14 voting members representing tribal and state fish and wildlife agencies, and private citizens knowledgeable about sport fishing, commercial fishing and marine conservation.
