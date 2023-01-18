ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State seeks nominees to represent Oregon on Pacific Fisheries Management Council

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 4 days ago

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking nominees to represent the state on the Pacific Fisheries Management Council.

The council manages fisheries for about 119 species of salmon, groundfish, coastal pelagic species and highly migratory species off the West Coast. It includes 14 voting members representing tribal and state fish and wildlife agencies, and private citizens knowledgeable about sport fishing, commercial fishing and marine conservation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
178
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy