employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Center City Restaurant Week Preview, Wheelhouse sports collectibles | FYI Philly
Christie Ileto and Nydia Han show you what's on the menu for Restaurant Week in Center City. Plus, a new brunch spot from a Jose Garces alum and Wayne's new spot for all things collectibles.
archpaper.com
Pennsylvania and New Mexico universities score National Park Service grant to preserve Route 66
On January 19 representatives from the University of Pennsylvania Stuart Weitzman School of Design announced that it and project partners at the New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU) had scored a National Park Service (NPS) grant for the preservation of the legendary Route 66 cultural landscape in Tucumcari, New Mexico, a small city about 175 miles east of Albuquerque.
Saint Joseph’s University Announces Latest Merger with Health Sciences College in Lancaster
Saint Joseph’s University in Wynnewood is continuing its trend of merging with other colleges. Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences in Lancasterwill become part of the university, bringing with it 2,000 additional students. Ryan Mulligan schooled his Philadelphia Business Journal readers in the particulars.
Philadelphia - The City of Brotherly Love
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Philadelphia is one of the oldest cities in the United States. It is located in the Northeastern country, just a few hours away from New York City. This city has a rich history and a variety of nicknames.
glensidelocal.com
Bids sought for former Greenleaf at Cheltenham parcels
Cheltenham Township recently announced that it is seeking sealed bids for the sale of Township-owned retail property. The property is commonly known as Montgomery County Tax Map Parcels. It was known for six decades as the Cheltenham Square Mall and was later redeveloped into Greenleaf at Cheltenham in 2018. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, it sold for $69.5 million in July 2022 to Paramount Realty of Lakewood, New Jersey.
Former Aston Grocer John Hallinan Named Retailer of the Year
John Hallinan, a grocery store operator who owned the Dutton Mill Shopping Bag in Aston from 1993 to 2010, has been named Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) 2023 Retailer of the Year, writes Alyssa Adams for CBS Philadelphia. Today, John Hallinan is a Fishtown grocery store operator, owner of The Richmond...
Philly schools block access to popular online program over concerns students may use it to cheat
The School District of Philadelphia has joined New York City, Seattle and other districts in blocking access to the increasingly popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT over concerns that students may use it to cheat.
In 2017, Drexelbrook Announced Plans for a Holiday Inn
Drexel Hill’s legacy convention center is there to stay, and it’s welcoming a whole new segment of potential customers to stay too — in its brand new Holiday Inn & Suites coming early next year, according to a Philadelphia Business Journal report by Kenneth Hilario. Drexelbrook Associates,...
The Laurel and 1909 Rittenhouse is luxury living with a capital L
Alicia takes us on a tour of The Laurel & 1909 Rittenhouse, with condos starting at $2.8 million all the way up to $25M for a completely customizable penthouse unit.
cityandstatepa.com
2023 & Me: Fake ‘family’ connections we wish were the real deal
City & State decided to take a theoretical look backward – rather than forward – to come up with who in the commonwealth could potentially be kin. We devised some ancestral attachments of our own for some of Pennsylvania’s politicos. While no DNA evidence supports these family trees, we’d like to think Henry Louis Gates would give us a pass this time.
Philadelphia Radio Icon, Jerry Blavat, dead at 82
Philadelphia has lost a legend. Iconic Radio Personality and Entertainer Jerry Blavat has passed away. The man known as “The Geator with The Heater” and “The Boss With The Hot Sauce” has been a part of the Philadelphia and South Jersey radio and music scene ever since he was a dancer on “Bandstand” at the […]
West Philadelphia restaurant owner also feeding cultural spirit of community
A local restaurant owner in West Philadelphia is known for bringing people together, both with her food, and before that, celebrating culture through fashion.
$716,000 Grant Aids West Chester University in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields
Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
travelnoire.com
Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel
Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
Singers, Songwriters Coming to Famous Bucks County Theater for a Night of Music and Conversation
One of Bucks County’s most well-known theaters will be hosting a night of music and conversation in the very near future. The Newtown Theatre will present “Singer-Songwriters in the Round: The Stories Behind the Songs” on Feb. 4 at 8 PM. Part concert, part conversation, this special evening will bring together five singer-songwriters to play their songs and share the stories behind them. They’ll discuss origins and arrangements while offering a deeper dive into the songwriting process.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
In a male-dominated construction industry, this Philly woman seeks to empower others
The construction industry remains very male-dominated. Longtime Philadelphia resident Monica Miraglilo wants to change that — one woman at a time. “We’re unstoppable and we can conquer anything,” said Miraglilo. Enter Girlbuild Lab. Launched in October, the online educational platform outlines the basics of home renovation, including...
America’s definitive collection of antique Windsor chairs will be sold at auction
About 70 antique Windsor chairs from the collection of Philadelphia illustrator Charles Santore and his wife Olenka, meticulously acquired over half a century, will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on Thursday. Santore, who died in 2019 just months after Olenka passed, was a well-known illustrator of picture books, including Alice...
