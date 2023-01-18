Read full article on original website
Related
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
NYLON
Larsen Thompson Embraces Imperfection On Debut Single "Roots"
Larsen Thompson may be an internationally recognized dancer, model, and actress, but that doesn’t mean she’s without her own insecurities. Growing up, the 22-year-old was bullied for her freckles and red hair — both undeniable assets for her now — and now, she’s opening up about that experience on her first-ever music release, “Roots,” premiering exclusively on NYLON below.
Comments / 0