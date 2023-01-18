ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NYLON

Larsen Thompson Embraces Imperfection On Debut Single "Roots"

Larsen Thompson may be an internationally recognized dancer, model, and actress, but that doesn’t mean she’s without her own insecurities. Growing up, the 22-year-old was bullied for her freckles and red hair — both undeniable assets for her now — and now, she’s opening up about that experience on her first-ever music release, “Roots,” premiering exclusively on NYLON below.

