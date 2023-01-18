Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.

