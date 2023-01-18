Read full article on original website
Crashes along US-85 block traffic near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has reported several collisions along US-85, near milepost 31. Because of the crashes, all lanes along the road are blocked. WYDOT advises motorists that delays are to be expected, and that drivers should be prepared to stop. Drivers are also encouraged...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
Over 70 truck drivers stranded in Kimball during the latest winter storm
KIMBALL Neb.-- The rumors of an impending population boom for Kimball came true on Tuesday night and into Wednesday as more than 70 truck drivers and countless motorists found themselves as guests of the city when both Interstate 80 and Highway 30 closed due to slick and snowy conditions. While...
NWS Cheyenne: More Snow on the Way
Winter isn't finished with southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a slight chance of light snow this evening, and a chance for snow again Sunday, mainly after 11 a.m. "Confidence is low at this time with Sunday's forecast still being...
Cheyenne expected to see snow Sunday night
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents have seen plenty of winter weather over the past few weeks and can expect to see even more this weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a slight chance of snow today will turn into a likelihood by Sunday night. On Sunday,...
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
Cheyenne NWS: Winds Up To 65 MPH Causing Blowing Snow Hazards
The snow from a winter storm that rocked the area over the past couple of days may have stopped falling, but the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong winds will whip up more travel hazards in southeast Wyoming today. The agency posted this statement on its website:
NWS Cheyenne: Cold the Rest of the Week, More Wind Saturday
Thankfully, the wind is starting to settle down, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will likely be ramping back up before the end of the week. The NWS says the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming could see strong winds Saturday afternoon and evening. "By far, the best...
Video: Kids break in fresh snow by sledding Legion Park in Sidney
SIDNEY - Fresh snow from a winter storm this week provided a different type of playground at Legion Park in Sidney Thursday. Several kids, enjoying their second-straight snow day from school, and their parents and grandparents hopped on their sleds and inner tubes for an afternoon of playing in the snow that measured 12 inches deep.
Another storm means more snow days for panhandle students
Kimball, Neb.-- Wednesday's winter storm closed or delayed nearly every school in the panhandle. On Thursday, many of those schools remained closed due to continuing road closures and the snow removal efforts. Sidney Public Schools took a different approach to Thursday after closing on Wednesday. Grades 7-12 will use Google...
Auctions to benefit Northeast Colorado family
NORTHEAST Colo. -- Tragedy struck a young family in northeast Colorado recently, and the agriculture community is stepping up in support. Wyatt Strand, about 18 months old, died January 10. Funeral services were held this morning. Robin Varelman, owner of the Livestock Exchange in Brush, Colo., said they are hosting...
Cheyenne Police Investigating Surge In Auto Burglaries
Cheyenne Police say they are investigating over 50 reports of auto burglaries that have been committed in the last month. While some of the thefts have targeted unlocked vehicles, over half of the crimes have involved broken car windows. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police are working hard to solve the cases, contacting persons of interest and chasing down leads. But she urges people to be careful and avoid leaving valuable items, including firearms, inside parked vehicles.
Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
US Air Force to host town halls in Kimball and Pine Bluffs
The United States Air Force and Army Corps of Engineers will be Kimball on January 24th and Pine Bluffs on January 25th to talk about their plans to acquire real estate in the area for their upcoming missile silo modernization project. The first meeting will be held at The Sagebrush...
Annual polar plunge honoring past, current members of the armed forces to happen this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne’s annual Schwartz Memorial Plunge will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Sloan Lake at Lions Park, located on Carey Avenue at 8th Avenue. A polar plunge is an event held in the winter months in which people jump into a...
Reimers named Panhandle Coop employee of the year
GERING -- Panhandle Coop Association Board of Directors named Bryan Reimers, Dalton Location Manager, as the winner of the Roy Chelf Employee of the Year Award at the Panhandle Coop Association Annual Meeting held January 19, 2023 at the Gering Civic Center. “Bryan is a 23 year employee and has...
