NRVNews
Cox, Brenda McPeak
Brenda Fay McPeak Cox, age 73 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the New River Medical Center. Born November 24, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson McPeak, Sr. & Lillie Virginia Scott McPeak Tolbert. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Whitt, sisters, Mary Bolt, Ruth Lester and brother, Paul McPeak, Jr.
NRVNews
Thomas, Johnny Raymond
Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Scott, Antoine “Mike”
Antoine “Mike” Scott, age 45 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio and was raised in Christiansburg, Virginia. In 1997, Mike graduated from Christiansburg High School where he...
NRVNews
Anders, Linda Price
Linda Gail Price Anders, 72 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Montgomery Regional Hospital. She was born March 15, 1950 to father, Roy Price, Sr. and mother, Doris Powell. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Anders; stepfather, AT Powell, son who she loved more than anything, Timothy Anders; grandson, Rex Taylor (Buck shot).
NRVNews
White II, Lowell Ray
Lowell Ray White II, 64, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Lowell Ray White and Mary Evelyn Gravely White. There will be no services at this time. The Family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
NRVNews
Nelson, Lynda Bishop
Lynda Bishop Nelson (born Lynda Carolyn Bishop), who filled her life with friends, family, love, and magic, passed away at LewisGale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, on January 18, 2023. She was 78. Lynda was born to Clarence and Maxine Bishop (nee Howery) at New Altamont Hospital in Christiansburg on October...
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Martha Akers
Martha Akers Quesenberry, age 67, of Radford died, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home. She was born in Radford, Va. on October 30, 1955, to the late Harmon and Elizabeth Weddle Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn William Quesenberry. She was a member of...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
wfxrtv.com
Remains of child found in trash can in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The skeletal remains of a young child were found in 2022 in a trash can in Carroll County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). A report from NamUs, which is an organization that works with the U.S. Department of Justice,...
WSET
Crash on VA-41 near Oak Forest Circle in Pittsylvania Co. cleared: VDOT
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers were faced with delays due to a crash in Pittsylvania County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, on VA-41 in the vicinity of Oak Forest Circle and Rt. 1108N/S there is a vehicle crash. As of 2:36 p.m., VDOT...
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
Franklin News Post
Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant
A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSET
LIST: VDOT provides updates on active road projects across Central Virginia
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to update road infrastructure across the Commonwealth. Here is a list of active work in the Salem District and when projects are expected to be completed. INTERSTATE 81. INTERSTATE 81 LANE WIDENING CONSTRUCTION PROJECT EXIT 137 TO...
City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue
A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
wfxrtv.com
First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County. First confirmed commercial case of Highly Pathogenic …. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has reported the first...
WHSV
Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Roanoke County Teen with Autism found safe
— UPDATE 1/18 5:08 P.M.: The Roanoke County Police Department says hours after 17-year-old Elijah Campbell went missing, he was seen in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart in Pulaski County around 1 p.m. Officials say Campbell was leaving Walmart in the truck going toward Giles County. Police say the...
