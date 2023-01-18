ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NRVNews

Cox, Brenda McPeak

Brenda Fay McPeak Cox, age 73 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the New River Medical Center. Born November 24, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson McPeak, Sr. & Lillie Virginia Scott McPeak Tolbert. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Whitt, sisters, Mary Bolt, Ruth Lester and brother, Paul McPeak, Jr.
DUBLIN, VA
NRVNews

Thomas, Johnny Raymond

Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Scott, Antoine “Mike”

Antoine “Mike” Scott, age 45 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio and was raised in Christiansburg, Virginia. In 1997, Mike graduated from Christiansburg High School where he...
PULASKI, VA
NRVNews

Anders, Linda Price

Linda Gail Price Anders, 72 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Montgomery Regional Hospital. She was born March 15, 1950 to father, Roy Price, Sr. and mother, Doris Powell. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Anders; stepfather, AT Powell, son who she loved more than anything, Timothy Anders; grandson, Rex Taylor (Buck shot).
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

White II, Lowell Ray

Lowell Ray White II, 64, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Lowell Ray White and Mary Evelyn Gravely White. There will be no services at this time. The Family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
RADFORD, VA
NRVNews

Nelson, Lynda Bishop

Lynda Bishop Nelson (born Lynda Carolyn Bishop), who filled her life with friends, family, love, and magic, passed away at LewisGale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, on January 18, 2023. She was 78. Lynda was born to Clarence and Maxine Bishop (nee Howery) at New Altamont Hospital in Christiansburg on October...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Quesenberry, Martha Akers

Martha Akers Quesenberry, age 67, of Radford died, Thursday, January 19, 2023, at her home. She was born in Radford, Va. on October 30, 1955, to the late Harmon and Elizabeth Weddle Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn William Quesenberry. She was a member of...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in Pulaski Co. area of New River on Saturday

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A female was recovered in the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road with other “items of evidentiary value” on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, according to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Remains of child found in trash can in Carroll Co.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The skeletal remains of a young child were found in 2022 in a trash can in Carroll County, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). A report from NamUs, which is an organization that works with the U.S. Department of Justice,...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Ford says it had not made Virginia site selection decision on battery plant

A Ford Motor Co. spokeswoman said Thursday that the auto manufacturer had not selected a site for its planned electric vehicle battery plant in partnership with a Chinese company, just hours after the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that two sources said the company had notified state officials that it had picked Virginia for the multibillion-dollar project.
VIRGINIA STATE
NRVNews

Four arrested and charged in murder of couple

On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

City Set To Remove Pat Loving’s Century-Old Locust Tree On Maple Avenue

A photograph from the early 1940s on the wall of Loving Funeral Home at 350 N. Maple Ave. in Covington reveals a mature locust tree growing in the lot on the north side of Maple Ave. Pat Loving, owner of Loving Funeral Home, cherishes the photograph that was taken when his father owned the funeral home that he inherited. Pat and Lynda Loving, his wife, have three children, and Pat looked at the huge locust tree’s roots and observed, “Look at those roots that have grown over the initials of our three children.” The roots have grown and broken the curb, covering the...
COVINGTON, VA
WJHL

VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Volunteers invited to remove Mill Mountain invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Greenway Invasive Species Removal Volunteer Work Day is set for January 25. The goal will be the removal of invasive plants, with the focus on honeysuckle, privet, kudzu and more from the Mill Mountain Greenway near the Discovery Center. Renee Powers, Trails and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County Teen with Autism found safe

— UPDATE 1/18 5:08 P.M.: The Roanoke County Police Department says hours after 17-year-old Elijah Campbell went missing, he was seen in a U-Haul truck at a Walmart in Pulaski County around 1 p.m. Officials say Campbell was leaving Walmart in the truck going toward Giles County. Police say the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy