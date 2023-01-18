Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Justine Katz, Dos Pueblos Play Big Down Stretch to Beat San Marcos, 65-60
Trailing since the first quarter, the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team got clutch performances down the stretch and beat crosstown rival San Marcos, 65-60, in a wild, foul-filled Channel League game on Saturday afternoon at Sovine Gym. Junior forward Justine Katz rose to the occasion in crunch time, scoring 11...
Noozhawk
Dayzia Mendoza, Chloe Adams Play Well for Santa Barbara in Loss to Oxnard
Dayzia Mendoza scored 21 points and Chloe Adams had a double-double for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in a 67-47 loss to Oxnard in a Channel League game on Saturday night. The Dons only trailed by six after the first quarter and were down by 10 at halftime...
Noozhawk
Second-Quarter Surge Propels San Marcos Past Ventura, 67-53
San Marcos used a 17-6 second-quarter surge to open up a big lead and defeat Ventura, 67-53, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday night at the Thunderhut. The win moves the Royals to 4-4 in league play with a crosstown game coming up on Monday against Dos Pueblos.
Noozhawk
San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack
San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
Big stage revisited: Rainier Beach, Olympia reminisce about classic WIAA boys basketball showdown
OLYMPIA, Wash. - What happened nearly 25 years ago in the Kingdome is only lore to Mason Juergens. He wasn't around. But his uncle, Chris, played in that 1998 WIAA boys basketball final for the Bears against Rainier Beach, which held on for a 44-40 victory to capture the Class 3A crown. That was a ...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Prep Soccer: Carpinteria Girls and Boys Shut out by Hueneme; Santa Ynez Loses
The Carpinteria boys soccer team fought hard and never gave up, but came away with a 4-0 loss to Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match at home Friday. The Warriors started with some good touches and scoring opportunities while pressure defense, but the Vikings managed break through and scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Carpinteria couldn’t get the equalizer and was down 2-0 at the half.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura
The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
