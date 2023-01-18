ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Second-Quarter Surge Propels San Marcos Past Ventura, 67-53

San Marcos used a 17-6 second-quarter surge to open up a big lead and defeat Ventura, 67-53, in a Channel League boys basketball game on Friday night at the Thunderhut. The win moves the Royals to 4-4 in league play with a crosstown game coming up on Monday against Dos Pueblos.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Marcos Girls Beaten by Balanced Ventura Attack

San Marcos ran into a hot Ventura team and dropped a 53-40 decision in a Channel League girls basketball team on Thursday. The Royals were coming off a big win over league co-leader Oxnard. “Tonight wasn’t our night on either side of the floor,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms....
VENTURA, CA
Prep Soccer: Carpinteria Girls and Boys Shut out by Hueneme; Santa Ynez Loses

The Carpinteria boys soccer team fought hard and never gave up, but came away with a 4-0 loss to Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match at home Friday. The Warriors started with some good touches and scoring opportunities while pressure defense, but the Vikings managed break through and scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Carpinteria couldn’t get the equalizer and was down 2-0 at the half.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura

The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA

