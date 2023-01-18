The Carpinteria boys soccer team fought hard and never gave up, but came away with a 4-0 loss to Hueneme in a Citrus Coast League match at home Friday. The Warriors started with some good touches and scoring opportunities while pressure defense, but the Vikings managed break through and scored on a free kick in the 13th minute. Carpinteria couldn’t get the equalizer and was down 2-0 at the half.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO