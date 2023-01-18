Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
charter flights from miami to carrbian islandscreteMiami, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
a voyage from Miami to BahamascreteMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Infant, great-grandmother dead after fire at SW Miami-Dade townhouse; baby’s mother, her boyfriend hospitalized
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at a townhouse in Southwest Miami-Dade claimed the lives of a 4-month-old boy and his 70-year-old great-grandmother and sent the baby’s mother and her boyfriend to the hospital, leaving loved ones devastated. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded...
margatetalk.com
Margate Man Arrested After Firing Gun, Threatening to Kill Family in Violent Domestic Dispute
A man was arrested after a domestic dispute turned violent after attacking his victim and threatening her and her children with a gun. Teshon Cartwright, 39, of Miramar, was arrested on Jan. 8. According to Margate Police, Cartwright was staying with the victim and her children at their apartment on the 5700 block of Lakeside Dr.
Broward sheriff's deputy hurt during overnight crash
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt early Saturday when she lost control of her police cruiser while en route to a distress call and crashed, authorities said.The deputy, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a statement by the sheriff's office.Officials said the crash occurred near NW 3rd Avenue and W. Sample Road around 2:30 a.m. in Pompano Beach.According to investigators, the deputy was responding to a call when she lost control of the vehicle and crashes.No other injuries were reported.
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami park
At least eight people — including two juveniles — were injured Sunday evening following a shooting at a Miami park, according to authorities. Details are still emerging from the incident, which occurred in an area of Little River Park, located northwest of downtown Miami.
NBC Miami
Suspects Sought After 2 Men Shot Inside Car in Dania Beach
Authorities are searching for suspects after two men were shot while inside a car in Dania Beach early Thursday. The shooting happened near the 3000 block of State Road 84, not far from Interstate 95. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they began investigating after the two men arrived at a...
WSVN-TV
Police respond to mail carrier robbery in Miramar; investigation underway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police Department officers responded to a strong-arm robbery of a mail carrier in the area. Just after 11:30 a.m., a vehicle drove behind the mail truck and two men robbed the carrier in the area of 8100 Bernard Boulevard, Friday. The mail carrier’s mailbox key...
WSVN-TV
Duplex fire leaves 3 hospitalized in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people remain hospitalized following an overnight duplex fire in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 10150 South West Circle Place shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue when they started to put out the fire they discovered three victims;...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer, woman hospitalized following fiery crash in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police closed down a road in Miami Gardens following a car crash. On Friday morning, a Miami-Dade Police detective was driving west on Northwest 183rd Street while another vehicle, driving eastbound, collided with the unmarked police car. Both cars were engulfed in flames immediately after...
calleochonews.com
Culprits behind reckless drag racing events arrested
The men are being charged with endangering Miami-Dade streets through illegal drag racing events. While car racing is a booming industry with lots of fans worldwide, taking these vents on public highways is a dangerous, punishable crime. In response to community concerns about drag racing, police in Miami-Dade County have issued over 200 fines and made over 20 arrests, local authorities reported on Wednesday. Authorities in Miami-Dade County have also arrested three individuals on multiple offenses related to unlawful drag racing.
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Box truck rollover crash blocks 5 lanes of traffic on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck rollover crash has led to the closure of five lanes on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units have responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Kendall Drive, Friday.
Woman arrested for assaulting husband with rock outside ice cream shop
A woman's been arrested for attacking her husband outside of a South Florida ice cream shop with a rock.
WSVN-TV
Family of bicyclist killed in Tamarac hit-and-run continue to ask public for information leading to arrest
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Months after a South Florida man was killed by a hit-and-run driver, his loved ones have not given up on justice. They are hoping their pleas will lead to an arrest. The victim, was a father and son, only 22 years old and was in school...
Click10.com
Body found inside vehicle in Walmart parking lot in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Thursday in the parking lot of a Walmart. BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro confirmed that the body was discovered around 8:45 a.m. near the 2300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard. According...
WSVN-TV
Girl transported to hospital after hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A girl is in the hospital after being struck in the street. The victim was hit by a car on Northwest 36th Street and 22nd Avenue, Wednesday morning. Police are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run. The girl was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Trauma Center.
foxsports640.com
Body discovered in Pompano Beach Walmart parking lot
POMPANO BEACH, FL– Authorities in Pompano Beach are investigating after a man’s body was discovered in a Walmart parking lot. The discovery was made in a vehicle around 8:45 a.m….
Fort Lauderdale car fire, body found inside
FORT LAUDERDALE - A disturbing discovery after firefighters put out a car that was on fire at Fort Lauderdale park. Just after 3 a.m., police and firefighters were sent to the 6400 block of NW 21st Avenue after someone reported the fire. There they found a car fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Palm Aire Village Park, a largely industrial park area north of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in short order and that's when they found the body of a man inside the car. Police have not released any additional information at this time, saying it's an ongoing investigation.
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach Mom Accused of Fatally Stabbing 3-Year-Old Facing Second-Degree Murder
A North Miami Beach mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter to death just days after Christmas is facing a new murder charge. It was announced Tuesday morning that Miami-Dade prosecutors had filed a second-degree murder charge against 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter. She also faces a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.
Caught on video: Violent incident at Miami Beach Senior High raises concern
MIAMI - A vicious school fight caught on camera shows a student aggressively attacking another. The altercation took place Friday at Miami Beach Senior High School. CBS4 obtained the video. It shows a girl eating lunch attacked suddenly from behind by another girl. The aggressor dragged the other girl to the ground, landing punch after punch.The video circulating social media shook a mother of two boys that attend the school."It upset me, students were standing around laughing," said Shani Biton. "No one jumped in immediately to help the girl."The altercation lasts nearly 40 seconds before it's first broken up by what...
DUI driver sentenced to prison in deaths of 4 faces families in court
MIAMI - A drunk driver who killed 4 good samaritans trying to help a crashed motorcyclist has taken a plea deal, and for the first time since it happened, he apologized to the victims' families."Through all this process I have not been able to say that I regret deeply what happened and that I will never be able to replace that pain but the only thing that I can say is that I am sorry, very very sorry, and I will never ever forget those person that are not here with us... I am sorry," Lionel Orrego said through an...
Comments / 1