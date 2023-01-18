Read full article on original website
Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report
A plane that went missing after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport has been found near Rye Lake in White Plains, where it crashed, officials said.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban African Studies
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
‘Assassinated in cold blood’: activist killed protesting Georgia’s ‘Cop City’
Killing of Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who opposed training facility, is ‘unprecedented’ in history of environmental activism, experts say
Biden campaigned on abolishing the federal death penalty. But 2 years in, advocates see an ‘inconsistent’ message
Two years into his presidency, Joe Biden has taken few substantial steps to live up to his campaign promise to abolish the federal death penalty, disappointing advocates who see a mixed bag of policies from the White House and the Justice Department. “It makes me feel like maybe he was...
Trump drops lawsuit attempting to block NY attorney general from accessing his trust records
Former President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew his lawsuit seeking to block the New York attorney general’s office from accessing materials from his private trust. In a one-page notice filed with Judge Donald Middlebrooks, Trump’s attorney, Timothy Weber, said he was voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit. No further reason was given.
GOP Rep. George Santos denies claims he performed as a drag queen
Embattled Republican Rep. George Santos is strongly denying claims that he once performed as a drag queen. “The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or ‘performed’ as a drag Queen is categorically false,” the New York congressman tweeted Thursday after a Brazilian drag performer posted a photo of herself with another individual dressed in drag that she claims is Santos.
Lead Supreme Court investigator on Dobbs leak makes clear she spoke to all nine justices
The Supreme Court marshal who investigated last year’s leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade has revealed that she spoke to all nine justices and found nothing to implicate them or their spouses. Friday’s remarks by Marshal Gail Curley come after the court’s investigative report on the...
Pair charged with hiding Russian oligarch’s ties to yacht
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says two businessmen have been charged with trying to conceal a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s ownership of a luxury yacht seized in Spain last year by the U.S. government. An arrest warrant has been issued for Vladislav Osipov, a dual Russian and Swiss national. The Justice Department says he was an employee of Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire Russian oligarch and ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Another defendant, Richard Masters, was arrested by Spain at the request of U.S. authorities. He’s a British businessman who ran a yacht management company in Palma de Mallorca, Spain — where Vekselberg’s yacht, Tango, was seized last April.
Gang war in Haitian capital leaves at least 3 police dead
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s gangs stormed a key part of Port-Au-Prince, battling with Haitian police throughout the day and leaving at least three officers dead. The violence in the capital Friday was the latest episode of lawlessness that has torn through the Caribbean nation. A police union official says a police patrol was ambushed by gang gunmen Friday morning, setting off fighting that continued throughout the day. Tensions remain high Saturday. Police say at least three officers died in the violence, one was missing and one was treated at a hospital for bullet wounds. Haiti has struggled with endemic violence for years, but it has escalated since the 2021 killing of former President Jovenel Moïse threw the country into lawlessness.
FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
Harvard changes course, offers fellowship to rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has announced it plans to offer a fellowship to a leading human rights activist after its initial denial sparked widespread criticism. Kenneth Roth was the executive director of Human Rights Watch until last year. Also last year, he was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. Roth accepted but says the center called him a few weeks later, in July, and told him that school dean Douglas Elmendorf had not approved it. In a statement Thursday, Elmendorf said he “made an error in his decision” and would now offer Roth the fellowship.
Federal charges dismissed against NYPD officer accused of acting as a foreign agent for China
A federal judge on Thursday dismissed charges against a New York City police officer who was accused in 2020 of working as a foreign agent for the Chinese government. Baimadajie Angwang was charged in September of that year with acting as a foreign agent for China without notifying American authorities, wire fraud, making false statements and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to court documents.
Biden on decision not to publicly reveal discovery of classified documents earlier: ‘I have no regrets’
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he has “no regrets” over not revealing earlier that classified documents had been discovered at his private office in November. “We’re fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly,” Biden said following remarks on the ongoing recovery efforts in California following recent storms. “I think you’re gonna find there’s nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do — that’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no there, there.”
