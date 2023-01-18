ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cape Cod Times

Business Tips from SCORE: Leaders, not managers, lead to business success

Many people think that successful businesses, especially small businesses, have great managers. But the reality is that really successful businesses have great leaders. Leaders achieve the goals and objectives of an enterprise through their teams. Leaders are people-focused and managers tend to be structure focused. Many professionals think that you have to be an effective manager first before you become an outstanding leader.

