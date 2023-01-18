Thursday: We are looking at snow that is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through the morning today. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon through the early evening, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s to start but temperatures fall through the day. Winds are breezy out of northeast between 10-20 MPH and a times gusting to 30 MPH. All said done, the Twin Ports is looking at 2-4 with higher amounts along the South Shore and lesser totals the further north you go.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO