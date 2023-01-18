ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

kmrskkok.com

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. * WHEN…Until 6 AM on Sunday, January 22, 2023. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…with temperatures below freezing, some. accumulation of...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Thursday's snow expected through early afternoon, 3-6 inches possible

(FOX 9) - The snow started falling in the metro around 1 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the early afternoon. Snowfall is falling at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour and when all is said and done the metro should have between 3 and 6 inches of new snow. Temps will hold steady around 30 through most of the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow to make for slick commutes Thursday

Thursday: We are looking at snow that is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through the morning today. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon through the early evening, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s to start but temperatures fall through the day. Winds are breezy out of northeast between 10-20 MPH and a times gusting to 30 MPH. All said done, the Twin Ports is looking at 2-4 with higher amounts along the South Shore and lesser totals the further north you go.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
IOWA STATE
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

NEW ULM, MN
wnax.com

Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains

Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
NEBRASKA STATE
mprnews.org

4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities

We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

A look at snow totals

Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
katcountry989.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
KROC News

Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
MINNESOTA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE

Community Policy