National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west. * WHEN…Until 6 AM on Sunday, January 22, 2023. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL IMPACTS…with temperatures below freezing, some. accumulation of...
fox9.com
Thursday's snow expected through early afternoon, 3-6 inches possible
(FOX 9) - The snow started falling in the metro around 1 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last through the early afternoon. Snowfall is falling at a rate of about ¼ of an inch to a ½ an hour and when all is said and done the metro should have between 3 and 6 inches of new snow. Temps will hold steady around 30 through most of the day.
northernnewsnow.com
First Alert: Moderate to heavy snow to make for slick commutes Thursday
Thursday: We are looking at snow that is expected to impact the southern half of the region and parts of the North Shore through the morning today. Plan on travel delays! The snow will diminish on the Minnesota side sometime in the early afternoon through the early evening, but lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s to start but temperatures fall through the day. Winds are breezy out of northeast between 10-20 MPH and a times gusting to 30 MPH. All said done, the Twin Ports is looking at 2-4 with higher amounts along the South Shore and lesser totals the further north you go.
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in MN; Truck drivers deal with winter weather; Quiet weather in the works
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. Truck drivers...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Heavy snow rolls in overnight, expected to be commute-buster
After a stretch of rain and mild temperatures earlier in the week, much of southern and southeastern Minnesota will see snow Wednesday into Thursday. An approaching system will bring heavy snow showers throughout times beginning overnight into Thursday morning.
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
A January above zero? Minnesota's warming winters on show this month
It’s a pretty rare thing to not drop below zero in the Twin Cities in January but so far 2023 is doing just that. Only three other times since the 1873 records began have we not dropped subzero: 2021, 2006, and 1990. Prior to 1990 we’ve never had a January without subzero temperatures.
boreal.org
Video: Wolves enjoy some time in the snow in northern Minnesota
New trail cam video shows a pack of wolves enjoying the winter weather in northern Minnesota. On its Twitter page, the Voyageurs Wolf Project shared the video of a pack enjoying some time in the snow. To read the full story, visit the Fox 9 News site here.
mprnews.org
4th snowiest winter so far in the Twin Cities
We’re counting snowfall by the foot this winter. As of midday Thursday, more than 4 feet of snow — 52.1 inches — had been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this season, making it the fourth snowiest winter in the region to date. We’ve already passed our annual season snowfall average of 51.2 inches!
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
katcountry989.com
Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Locations north of Milwaukee will see a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain through the night with 2-5" of snow possible.
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
1,100 North Dakotans still without power as ice builds up on power lines and snaps poles
(KXNET) — Here is a roundup of the power outages reported in western North Dakota as of 4:15 p.m. The majority of outages have been caused by the weight of ice build-up on power lines, pulling down lines and poles: Northern Plains Electric Cooperative: 45 customers out of 11,810 are still without power, mainly in […]
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Minnesota Trail Camera Catches A Wolf Pack Playing During A Snowstorm
As the clock gets close to 3 in the afternoon I often struggle with staying on task, especially if it's close to 3 on a Friday. If you are looking for something to keep your eyes on the screen, you know so it at least looks like you are working, take some time to enjoy this Minnesota wolf pack playing in a snowstorm.
