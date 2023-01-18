ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily Telegram

James W. Pfister: Attempted world order for stability, peace

In any community of the United States, the absence of a police force would lead to criminal behavior. How does the international community, with no police force, manage stability? How does it deal with the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of a nation-state?  The League of Nations, following...
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

India is about to overtake China as the most populous country – but as birthrates fall, we’re facing life in a greyer world. Are we prepared for the physical, political and financial challenges ahead?
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Tensions high over isolated Azerbaijan region

MOSCOW (AP) — Two years after Azerbaijan and Armenia ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians, tensions between the countries are again high in a dispute over a six-kilometer (nearly four-mile) road known as the Lachin Corridor. The winding road, which is the...

