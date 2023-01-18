Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Heavy rain in South Carolina on Sunday
An area of low pressure will be bringing heavy rain to the Midlands. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 in most areas.
WJCL
Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border
CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina drivers react to proposed changes for 'Slowpoke Law'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina Senate subcommittee recently approved a change that, if passed by the legislature, could increase the fine from $25 to $100 for people driving slowly in the left lane. For Herman Quick, drivers going too slow in the left lane are an everyday occurrence...
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
wpde.com
TIMELINE: Alex Murdaugh and 5 years of death investigations, fraud & murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will begin to face two murder charges connected to the deaths of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul. Leading national headlines, the Murdaugh family has reported ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen...
The flap over flippers: South Carolina bill would repeal decades-old ban on kids playing pinball
CHARLESTON, S.C. (CN) — Not even a century ago, mothers decried pinball as a gaudy game that lured children into delinquency and school-yard debt. In South Carolina, lawmakers wrung their hands over the “cancerous” and “vicious” machines. One senator prayed pinball would be banned before the state became “like Louisiana.”
kiss951.com
The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State
Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
Mississippi witness describes lights in sky as 'chasing each other'
A Mississippi witness at Belden reported watching three bright lights that appeared to be “chasing” each other in the night sky at 7:45 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
South Carolina's execution by firing squad: The last reenactment of the Civil War?
South Carolina has had trouble securing enough lethal injection drugs for executions. So it has turned to an old form of killing: the firing squad, last used in the Civil War.
Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?
Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
Stimulus update: South Carolina deadline to claim one-time $800 check is 25 days away
There are 25 days left for South Carolina residents to file their 2021 taxes and receive a rebate of up to $800 in the first quarter of the year.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
kiss951.com
Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly
With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
FOX Carolina
Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating...
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
FOX Carolina
Duke Energy requests review of North Carolina rate
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy Carolinas asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) to review its rates as the company “continues working to strengthen its grid, reduce carbon emissions and improve the customer experience”. The company said the rate case includes a three-year plan to fund...
An exciting opportunity awaits you at Buc-ee's in SC: Apply to receive training and get thousands of bucks
It is not long ago when Buc-ee's opened its stores in South Carolina. The first location was opened in May 2022 and since then, the number is counting. In addition to South Carolina, Buc-ee's operates in Texas and Florida.
