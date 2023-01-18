ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WJCL

Small earthquake reported in South Carolina's Lowcountry

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Geological Survey and the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say a small earthquake struck in the Lowcountry region of the state Wednesday afternoon. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry lawmaker Tom Hartnett hospitalized

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Tom Hartnett is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday for a perforated colon, said family members Saturday morning. Thomas F. “Tom” Hartnett, Jr. represents South Carolina House District 110. “Tom suffered from a perforated colon on Thursday morning in Columbia. He is being treated at Roper Hospital,” Alison Harnett wrote on […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Tennessee, North Carolina border

CHEROKEE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border on Thursday morning. The USGS says the 2.15 magnitude earthquake happened about 12:15 a.m. in the Eastern Cherokee Reservation and five miles southwest of Cherokee, North Carolina. So far, no damage has been reported.
CHEROKEE, NC
WBTW News13

New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

The Wealthiest Towns In South Carolina Are Mainly Centered In One Area Of The State

Let’s face it we aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in South Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Especially in areas of the Lowcountry near the Charleston beaches. There are some gorgeous homes there with high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in South Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in South Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CJ Kowalski

Did South Carolina Just Set A Bounty On Drivers Who Drive In The Left Lane?

Agencies that enforce the law should not get a portion of the fine proceeds. Picture this: You're driving along in South Carolina, keeping up with the flow of traffic, when all of a sudden you hear the blip of a siren. You look in the rearview mirror and see what every driver fears - a police car with its overhead lights on behind you.
kiss951.com

Here’s How Many South Carolina Households Make $200,000 Yearly

With the cost of living steadily increasing, the amount of money you need to make to live comfortably is also growing rapidly. Our friends at OLBG.com recently conducted some research on the number of people in different cities in South Carolina who make over $200,000 per year. They looked at data over the last 10 years and compared the total number of residents who make over that amount in both 2013, and 2022. Of the 14 cities in the study the increase over that time period ranges from just a 14% increase to as much as a 326% increase. But $200,000 in 2013 is not worth the same now. I consulted with In2013dollars.com to see what that number is comparable to in 2022. According to their inflation calculator, $200,000 in 2013 is worth $251,253.09 in 2022. That’s a significant increase, with the inflation/price increase coming in at 25.63%.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Interactive timeline of Murdaugh investigations

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When two members of a prominent Lowcountry family were killed in 2021, no one predicted the chain of investigations that would be set off in the coming months. Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division aid they uncovered new information in cases dating...
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Duke Energy requests review of North Carolina rate

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy Carolinas asked the North Carolina Utilities Commission (NCUC) to review its rates as the company “continues working to strengthen its grid, reduce carbon emissions and improve the customer experience”. The company said the rate case includes a three-year plan to fund...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

