Comments / 13

Say My Name
2d ago

The Judiciary System must be like ... I'll see you again in 6months. Lmao It's like a menstrual cycle.

Reply(1)
4
HipHopDX.com

Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits

Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Ray J Reconciles With Estranged Wife Princess Love For 42nd Birthday

Ray J and his estranged wife, Princess Love, have had their share of ups and downs over the years -- but it appears they've smoothed things out ... at least for his birthday. Ray turned 42 Tuesday and was live on Instagram most of the night ... broadcasting from a Vegas hotel he and Princess rented out to throw his children a party in his honor.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Says Offset Changed His Ways After She Filed For Divorce

Cardi recalls when she and her husband weren’t “seeing eye to eye.”. Their fans see them as Hip Hop “couple goals,” but Cardi B and Offset’s bliss was a long journey. The couple met in early 2017 and married that Fall, and by April 2018, they were expecting their first child. However, in 2020, it was reported Cardi filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity on the part of the Migos rapper. One month later, Cardi and Offset were back together.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
hotnewhiphop.com

La La Anthony On Her Love Life: “I Don’t Feel Like Any Guys Want To Date Me”

During her appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast last year, the actress revealed that many of the men who slide in her DMs are significantly younger. A new year is a time for new beginnings and optimism. However, not everyone is able to maintain cheer in every aspect of their life. For example, La La Anthony is having a hard time finding her prince charming – or so she told TMZ this week.
The Hollywood Gossip

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital: "I Thought God Was Taking Me Home"

Tamar Braxton has opened up about a major medical-related emergency she experienced amid the holiday season. On Friday, the artist posted an update on Instagram, informing her fans that she was taken to the hospital after spending time with her friends ahead of Christmas. It wasn’t just some harmless trip...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE

