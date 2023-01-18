ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Husband-and-Wife Team to Star in Disney on Ice in San Diego

By Hoa Quach
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
Disney on Ice. Courtesy photo

Southern California native China Quinn said she began ice skating at just six years old. She said she fell in love with the sport while watching her brother play hockey. From there, she pursued her dream of becoming a professional ice skater and performer.

Today, China and her husband, Patrick, star in Disney on Ice, which returns to San Diego on Thursday. Although China has a long history of ice skating, Patrick said he began training as an an adult, simply to work alongside his wife.

“Having your significant other is a huge privilege that most don’t get,” China said. “Being on the road can be so difficult being away from family and any regular comforts but having my husband and my biggest fan by my side is a huge blessing that I don’t take for granted.”

China and Patrick Quinn. Courtesy photo

Patrick said he feels just as lucky to work alongside his partner.

“Imagine having the opportunity to watch your wife live her dream right in front of you, while you simultaneously get to live yours,” he said.

Disney on Ice’s “Road Trip Adventures” features an assortment of Disney favorites aside from Mickey and Minnie. Guests can expect appearances and stories from Mary Poppins, Moana, Anna, Elsa and Aladdin, among others.

Patrick said the show is “pushing boundaries” this year.

“We’re putting daring BMX riders on the ice, we’re driving a real electric car (Mickey’s magic mobile) onto the ice, and we’ll be surrounded by monkeys, flamingos and more animals from the Lion King as they pour out from amongst the audience,” he said. “This is going to be the most innovative, immersive and acrobatic Disney on Ice experience you’ve ever seen.”

Disney on Ice is performing at Pechanga Arena from Thursday to Sunday with tickets starting at $20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to disneyonice.com.

