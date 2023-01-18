The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
Pinellas Park is already chock full of low-key taquerias and food trucks, but next weekend's foodie festival will feature the best the city has to offer.
Pinellas TacoFest 203 runs from Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
The festival takes place at Pinellas Park's England Brothers Park , located at 5010 81st Ave. N. Both admission and parking for Pinellas TacoFest is free.
According to the event organizer's website , next weekend's taco festival has an estimated attendance of 4,000 folks, so you might want to get there a little early.
Although a full list of participating businesses has not yet been released, the festival says that there will be dozens of food trucks, taquerias and spicy vendors slinging their best tacos, burritos, hot sauces and other popular Mexican fare. A few announced vendors include local spots like Divinos Tacos, Taco Cartel and Sea Dog Cantina's food truck.
There will also be a "Best Taco in Tampa Bay" competition where attendees can vote on their favorite tacos in different protein categories like chicken, pork, beef and seafood.
For more information on next weekend's taco fest, head to @pinellastacofest on Facebook , where updates will be posted as the event nears closer.
And across the bridge, Tampa hosts its very own taco festival at Al Lopez park next month. The Tampa Taco fest happens on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., also featuring a full spread of local Mexican eats.
[event-1]
Pinellas TacoFest 203 runs from Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.
The festival takes place at Pinellas Park's England Brothers Park , located at 5010 81st Ave. N. Both admission and parking for Pinellas TacoFest is free.
According to the event organizer's website , next weekend's taco festival has an estimated attendance of 4,000 folks, so you might want to get there a little early.
Although a full list of participating businesses has not yet been released, the festival says that there will be dozens of food trucks, taquerias and spicy vendors slinging their best tacos, burritos, hot sauces and other popular Mexican fare. A few announced vendors include local spots like Divinos Tacos, Taco Cartel and Sea Dog Cantina's food truck.
There will also be a "Best Taco in Tampa Bay" competition where attendees can vote on their favorite tacos in different protein categories like chicken, pork, beef and seafood.
For more information on next weekend's taco fest, head to @pinellastacofest on Facebook , where updates will be posted as the event nears closer.
And across the bridge, Tampa hosts its very own taco festival at Al Lopez park next month. The Tampa Taco fest happens on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., also featuring a full spread of local Mexican eats.
[event-1]
Comments / 0