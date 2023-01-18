ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas Park, FL

The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kuGe8_0kJ9nJtS00
Pinellas Park is already chock full of low-key taquerias and food trucks, but next weekend's foodie festival will feature the best the city has to offer.

Pinellas TacoFest 203 runs from Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 28-29 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

The festival takes place at Pinellas Park's England Brothers Park
,  located at 5010 81st Ave. N. Both admission and parking for Pinellas TacoFest is free.
According to the event organizer's website , next weekend's taco festival has an estimated attendance of 4,000 folks, so you might want to get there a little early.

Although a full list of participating businesses has not yet been released, the festival says that there will be dozens of food trucks, taquerias and spicy vendors slinging their best tacos, burritos, hot sauces and other popular Mexican fare. A few announced vendors include local spots like Divinos Tacos, Taco Cartel and Sea Dog Cantina's food truck.

There will also be a "Best Taco in Tampa Bay" competition where attendees can vote on their favorite tacos in different protein categories like chicken, pork, beef and seafood.


For more information on next weekend's taco fest, head to @pinellastacofest on Facebook , where updates will be posted as the event nears closer.

And across the bridge, Tampa hosts its very own taco festival at Al Lopez park next month. The Tampa Taco fest happens on Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., also featuring a full spread of local Mexican eats.
[event-1]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
paradisenewsfl.com

Top 5 Weekend Events January 20-22

Our picks for where to go in Pinellas County & Tampa Bay this weekend!. #1: The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive. The St. Petersburg Power & Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive returns to the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater Yacht Basin this weekend, January 19-22nd for an impressive selection of the latest powerboats, center consoles, motor yachts, and sailboats in-water and on land. Plus, there will be a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine accessories, electronics, art, and more! Learn more at https://www.stpeteboatshow.com/.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Artists brighten up St. Pete Clearwater Airport

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two new murals are giving travelers going through the St. Pete Clearwater Airport (PIE) a big, bright welcome. The airport sought Bay Area artists for a large mural project on the exterior to the ramp outside of Gate 12. The murals are inspired by Florida and the...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Downs exercise rider dies, moment of silence held in honor

TAMPA, Fla. — Jockeys and their valets at the Tampa Bay Downs held a moment of silence in honor of an exercise rider that died Saturday morning. Daniel Quintero, 19, died after a training accident at the Downs. Officials expressed condolences in Facebook and Twitter posts as members of the racetrack observed a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

The Melting Pot to return to St. Pete

The Melting Pot will once again bring its sizzling cheesy and chocolatey fondue to St. Petersburg – but this time, the group’s new location will be on Central Avenue. The Melting Pot operated on 4th Street for over 30 years, which is now where a brewery will open, but the group is making its second debut in St. Pete with its newly leased 4,900-square-foot space at 695 Central Ave., property owner Michael Connor, President and CEO of Paradise Ventures, confirmed with the St. Pete Catalyst.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America

If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
TAMPA, FL
flcourier.com

Like collard greens? St. Pete has a festival devoted to them

It began four years ago to promote agriculture, food consumption education and to showcase better lifestyle choices to help stabilize health disparities in underserved communities. In February, the 2023 Publix Tampa Bay Collard Green Festival will be back, featuring attractions that include live performances by singer and songwriter Khalea Lynee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

One Of Tampa’s Most Iconic Restaurants To Close Temporarily

Last year, Orlando & The Freakshow told us how impossible it is to get a reservation at Bern’s Steak House. Looks like some people will have to wait even longer to enjoy one of Tampa’s most iconic restaurants. Bern’s Steak House is expected to undergo some serious renovations over the summer that will benefit both patrons and employees. This means the popular restaurant will be temporarily closed over the summer. The last day for service before the renovations start will be Sunday, July 2nd. That is, if you can get a reservation.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
CLEARWATER, FL
magicofmiles.com

Hotel Review: Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Please note that I receive compensation for many links on this blog. American Express and other banks are advertising partners of this site. Read my Advertiser Disclosure policy to learn more. I took the free shuttle from Tampa Airport to the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, and waited for just two...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

A new day dawns for equity in St. Pete

The reopening event for a reimagined Center for Health Equity was a passionate affair, meant to stoke community pride and togetherness while highlighting the need to increase health equity through racial equity. Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg’s (FHSP) leadership held three discussions Friday to honor the long-awaited occasion, themed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy