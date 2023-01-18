ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents

NORTH PLATTE, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow.
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska

BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
I-80 now open between Grand Island & Wyoming border

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has reopened I-80 between Grand Island and the Wyoming border. It had been closed since Wednesday afternoon following significant snowfall in multiple locations. The Nebraska State Patrol said the continued closure was because of impassable conditions in those areas. NDOT is...
State Patrol reminds motorists to follow closed road signs

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the recent winter storm, the Nebraska State Patrol is reminding drivers to adhere to all road closures. The recent storm caused I-80 and other major roadways in western and central Nebraska to close. NSP said failure to follow these closures can lead to citations...
NSP responds to hundreds of weather-related incidents

NEBRASKA — The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to hundreds of weather-related incidents over Wednesday and Thursday as both snow and ice accumulated across the state. The NSP said that troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. The assists were reported to often include slide-offs...
Video shows how deadly Interstate 80 crash unfolded

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Newly released traffic camera video shows what can happen if you don't slow down when the roads are slick. We first told you about this fiery six-car pile-up that left two people dead on Interstate 80 back on Jan. 8. For the first time, we're...
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Two passions collide for Nebraska native Bob Wirz

Bob Wirz has two theme songs throughout life: “Take Me out to the Ballgame” and “There is No Place like Nebraska.”. Growing up in the Nebraska Sandhills in the 1940s and 50s, Wirz is familiar with small town living and the beauty of Nebraska. In 2022, he published a book called “My Nebraska” as a tribute to his home state. His book is filled with memories and pictures as a love letter to Nebraska.
Central Nebraska Sees Two Feet of Snow, Much Less in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska -- A winter storm that leaves close to two feet of snow in Central and North Central Nebraska brings just an inch or two in the Omaha metro area. The National Weather Service says Eppley Airfield reports about an inch of snow at midnight, while Millard sees two inches. There's and inch-and-a-half of snow in Gretna and Elkhorn. Lincoln gets just over an inch of snow.
Call for more “climate-smart” crops in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A group of doctors is calling on Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to phase out factory farming and increase support for crops that require little water instead. The group, called Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is putting up billboards in Lincoln and the governor’s hometown, Columbus, Nebraska....
NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
Lincoln Activists March Sunday At Nebraska State Capitol As Part of Nationwide #BiggerThanRoe Day of Action

(KFOR News January 21, 2023) On Sunday, January 22nd, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and the first year since the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization gutted abortion rights for millions of people across America, activists and allies will march at the Nebraska State Capitol building as part of a nationwide #BiggerThanRoe day of action, organized by Women’s March.
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
