KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Before their AFC Divisional games have even kicked off, Chiefs and Bills season ticket holders are preparing for next weekend. The NFL announced Friday morning the fanbases have combined for more than 50,000 tickets sold for the neutral AFC Championship Game, should Kansas City and Buffalo advance. The plan allows fans to sit on their team’s side of the field.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO